These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The Conservatives gather in Quebec City for their annual policy convention, Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison, and Justin Trudeau refuses to speak about stalled trade talks.

1. Conservative convention: Conservative Party members are gathered in Quebec City for the federal party's three-day policy convention where controversial policy pitches risk impacting the party's broadening appeal.

2. Actor sentenced: A judge sentenced "That '70s Show" show star Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison Thursday for raping two women, giving them some relief after they spoke in court about the decades of damage he inflicted.

3. Trade talks: The prime minister is refusing to say why trade talks with India were paused shortly before the G20 summit in New Delhi.

4. Eritrean clashes: Long-standing tensions in the Eritrean diaspora in Canada and across the globe appear to have hit a breaking point recently, with violence sparking at several Eritrean-themed festivals between festival-goers and Eritrean protestors who say the events provide support and funds to a repressive regime.

5. Underground rescue: An American researcher who fell ill almost 1,000 metres below the entrance of a cave in Turkiye has recovered sufficiently enough to be extracted in an operation that could last three or four days, a Turkish official was quoted as saying on Friday.

