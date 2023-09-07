These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Ottawa finds a judge for its foreign interference inquiry, the world experiences the hottest summer on record and the Bank of Canada reveals its latest key interest rate decision.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Foreign meddling: After months of deliberations, the federal government has found a judge to lead a public inquiry into foreign interference, CTV News has confirmed.

2. Hottest summer on record: June, July and August were the warmest months on record globally, by a large margin, according to recent findings from the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

3. Bank of Canada's rate decision: The Bank of Canada decided to hold its key interest rate on Wednesday, but the central bank is keeping the door open to more rate hikes.

4. Who's most trusted on housing?: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are less trusted when it comes to improving housing affordability than the federal Conservatives and the New Democrats, exclusive new polling numbers indicate.

5. Wedding shooting: The two men killed and six others injured in the long weekend shooting outside a reception in Ottawa's south end were not the intended targets, police say.

One more thing ...

Health agency probing Air Canada vomit incident that echoes broader customer woes

Experts say the outrage sparked by news of a passenger incident involving a vomit-smeared airplane seat reflects a broader frustration with flight operations in Canada. An Air Canada Airbus A330 approaches for landing in Lisbon, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Armando Franca