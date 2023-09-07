These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

BREAKING | Federal government finds judge to lead foreign interference inquiry
After months of deliberations, the federal government has found a judge to lead a public inquiry into foreign interference, CTV News has confirmed.
Ottawa finds a judge for its foreign interference inquiry, the world experiences the hottest summer on record and the Bank of Canada reveals its latest key interest rate decision.
1. Foreign meddling: After months of deliberations, the federal government has found a judge to lead a public inquiry into foreign interference, CTV News has confirmed.
2. Hottest summer on record: June, July and August were the warmest months on record globally, by a large margin, according to recent findings from the Copernicus Climate Change Service.
3. Bank of Canada's rate decision: The Bank of Canada decided to hold its key interest rate on Wednesday, but the central bank is keeping the door open to more rate hikes.
4. Who's most trusted on housing?: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are less trusted when it comes to improving housing affordability than the federal Conservatives and the New Democrats, exclusive new polling numbers indicate.
5. Wedding shooting: The two men killed and six others injured in the long weekend shooting outside a reception in Ottawa's south end were not the intended targets, police say.
Health agency probing Air Canada vomit incident that echoes broader customer woes
Experts say the outrage sparked by news of a passenger incident involving a vomit-smeared airplane seat reflects a broader frustration with flight operations in Canada. An Air Canada Airbus A330 approaches for landing in Lisbon, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Armando Franca
The outrage sparked by a passenger incident involving a vomit-smeared airplane seat reflects a broader frustration with flight operations in Canada, travel experts say -- as the country's public health agency says it's investigating the recent episode.
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
The Conservative convention starts today in Quebec City, buoyed by successive polls showing the federal party's message on the cost of living and housing resonating among a wider, and younger, swath of Canadians.
Singapore businesses are looking to Canada for ways it can reduce greenhouse gas emissions while strengthening global supply chains, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited the city-state to promote businesses and products from back home.
A murderer on the loose in suburban Philadelphia was able to escape from a jail yard by climbing up a wall and over razor wire last week, prison officials said Wednesday.
Twisted metal, charred debris and endless ash are all that remains of the Scotch Creek-Lee Creek Fire Hall. The fire department building was one of nearly 200 structures completely destroyed by the fast-growing Bush Creek East wildfire in the Shuswap region of British Columbia.
Tanisha Edison and her partner had to welcome the newest addition to their family more than 1,000 kilometres away from home.
As the housing crisis persists in communities across the country, a new national survey reveals how Canadians feel about current and proposed housing policies.
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in the long weekend shooting outside a wedding reception were not the intended targets.
The Bank of Canada decided to hold its key interest rate steady on Wednesday amid mounting evidence the economy is slowing, but the central bank isn't declaring victory yet as it remains cautious to not fuel speculation about rate cuts.
A rabbit that hopped the tracks at a downtown Vancouver transit station was reunited with its owner after efforts by passengers and police.
One of Canada's major airlines warned customers to expect delays due to two system outages reported on the same day, one with a booking program used by several airlines, and another with the Canada Border Services Agency.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to make a rare public appearance at the White House since losing her 2016 bid for the presidency, attending an arts event next week with first lady Jill Biden.
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
Five drones were shot down over three Russian regions overnight, with one targeting the capital, officials said Thursday. There were reports of no casualties.
A former British soldier awaiting trial on terror charges who appears to have escaped from a London prison by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery truck remained at large Thursday as police stepped up security checks across the United Kingdom.
Burning Man organizers have three weeks to clean up any remnants of the makeshift city plopped across over 4 square miles (10 square kilometres) of the Black Rock Desert in northwestern Nevada, but a summer storm that left tens of thousands stranded in ankle-deep mud could alter that timeframe.
Gabon's ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who has been under house arrest since he was deposed last week, is free Thursday and can embark on a medical trip, the country's new military leaders said.
Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
Moderna on Wednesday said clinical trial data showed its updated COVID-19 vaccine will likely be effective against the highly-mutated BA.2.86 subvariant of the coronavirus that has raised fears of a resurgence of infections.
Britain is rejoining the European Union's $100 billion science-sharing program Horizon Europe, the two sides announced Thursday, more than two years after the country's membership became a casualty of Brexit.
Japan launched a rocket Thursday carrying an X-ray telescope that will explore the origins of the universe as well as a small lunar lander.
China ordered officials at central government agencies not to use Apple's iPhones and other foreign-branded devices for work or bring them into the office, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson could get as much as 30 years to life in prison at his sentencing Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
Jubilant movie fans thronged Indian cinemas before the crack of dawn on Thursday, bursting firecrackers and dancing on the street to welcome the latest release by one of the country’s biggest stars.
The Grammy Museum announced Thursday that it is launching the "Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit", celebrating 50 years of the music and culture 's global impact.
The United Auto Workers union on Wednesday made a labour contract counterproposal on economic issues to Ford Motor, while Chrysler parent company Stellantis planned its counteroffer this week.
After the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent, an economist says that inflation will be the key factor in determining whether more rate hikes are coming, and warns that a recession is a real possibility.
The start of the new school year is in full swing and students and teachers are getting back into the groove of the new semester. One local teacher has a new sidekick in her classroom. Ms. Jadyn Means is a third-grade teacher in Broken Arrow. And her students this year, have a special classmate, Minnie.
Every year, the Hunter Brothers Farm in Florenceville-Bristol, N.B., finds a way to connect their corn maze to their Canadian roots and this year is no exception.
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
A wide-ranging survey into the state of the U.S. Olympic system leveled criticism at the U.S. Center for SafeSport, with a draft report concluding that feedback collected about the 6-year-old agency "paints a picture of a center in potential crisis."
Canada's top surfers are riding the waves in Tahiti this week, testing the waters at Teahupo'o that will host next year's Olympic surfing event.
Canada is moving on to the semifinals at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup.
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.