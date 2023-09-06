These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

More than 1,000 emergency room closures reported across Canada, Yellowknife's evacuation order is scheduled to be lifted, and a 'Freedom Convoy' trial kicks off.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Emergency room closures: There has been a large and likely record-setting number of temporary emergency room closures across the country so far this year, CTV News has found.

2. 'A very long wait': An evacuation order is scheduled to be lifted in Yellowknife today, allowing all residents to return to the capital city due to decreased wildfire risk in the region.

3. 'Freedom Convoy' trial: A 16-day trial for “Freedom Convoy” organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber kicked off on Tuesday, with a Crown prosecutor arguing that the organizers were not on trial for their political beliefs against COVID-19 public health orders, but rather the means they used in trying to end them.

4. Great shortcut: China's Great Wall has been pierced by Genghis Khan, the Manchus, and now, allegedly, a couple of construction workers named Zheng and Wang who wanted a shortcut.

5. When we almost went extinct: Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study.

One more thing ...

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks on the edge of the tarmac at Erik Nielsen International Airport with a RCAF Boeing C-17 Globemaster in the background during a press conference in Whitehorse, Yukon, on February 13, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas)