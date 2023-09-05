These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Yellowknife's essential workers return to the city, Justin Trudeau lands in Jakarta, a 'Freedom Convoy' trial starts today and Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dies.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Return to Yellowknife: Essential workers are on their way back to Yellowknife in advance of Sept. 6 -- the date announced last week for the lifting of the evacuation order when all city residents will be allowed to return.

2. Indo-Pacific tour: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in Jakarta today where he is kicking off a six-day tour of the Indo-Pacific region.

3. Freedom Convoy: The criminal trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber begins today, as they answer charges related to their role in the protest that threw Canada's capital city into chaos last year.

4. Remembering an All Star: Steve Harwell, the longtime frontman of the Grammy-nominated pop rock band Smash Mouth that was behind the megahit “All Star” has died. He was 56.

5. Burning Man: Muddy roads that left tens of thousands of partygoers stranded for days at a counterculture festival have dried up enough to allow people to finally leave the Nevada desert.

One more thing ...

Air Canada apologizing to customers after seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on flight to Montreal

FILE: An Air Canada Airbus A330 approaches for landing in Lisbon, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)