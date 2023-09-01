A Canadian MP will testify to the U.S. Congress, Toronto-area Metro workers ratify a new contract after a month-long strike and Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. MP to testify in U.S.: Conservative MP Michael Chong has been invited to testify before the United States Congress on the matter of foreign interference by China.

2. Metro strike: After a month-long strike, Toronto-area Metro workers have ratified a new collective agreement with the grocery store chain.

3. Idalia devastation: Residents are returning to find homes gone and towns devastated in the path of Idalia.

4. Canada's economy: Statistics Canada will release its latest read on how the economy is faring this morning with its release of gross domestic product data.

5. Life sentence: A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing one woman and injuring several others during a stabbing spree in North Vancouver, B.C., more than two years ago.

One more thing…

Feeling anxious about the return to school? Here's how to combat the post-summer blues