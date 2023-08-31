These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Dark sky designation: Quebec's Mont-Tremblant Park is officially star gazers' paradise

Lovers of starry skies and all manner of celestial spectacles can now visit Quebec's Mont-Tremblant National Park knowing it's received an official dark sky stamp of approval. Newly designated as an International Dark Sky Park, Mont-Tremblant is being recognized by the International Dark Sky Places Program (IDSPP), for the work it has done to protect its nocturnal environment.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social