These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Idalia pummels Florida, frustration among public service workers, and Canada's housing bubble threatens a deeper recession.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'All hell broke loose': Hurricane Idalia tore into Florida at the speed of a fast-moving train Wednesday, splitting trees in half, ripping roofs off hotels and turning small cars into boats before sweeping into Georgia and South Carolina as a still-powerful storm.

2. Liberal support wanes: The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, according to new polling from Nanos Research.

3. Frustration among public service workers: Two months after the federal government switched insurance providers, many public service workers say their claims are going unprocessed.

4. Ethics breach: Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark broke the Member’s Integrity Act when carving up the Greenbelt for development, a new report by the province’s integrity commissioner finds.

5. Duty to report: The Canadian Armed Forces will end its "inflexible and inhuman" mandatory reporting policy this winter, its chief of professional conduct and culture said on Wednesday.

One more thing…

Canada is sitting on one of the largest housing bubbles 'of all time,' an analyst says. What happens if it bursts?

