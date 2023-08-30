These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Hurricane Idalia hits Florida, a new COVID variant is confirmed in Canada, a travel advisory for LGBTQ2S+ Canadians and what will become of 24 Sussex Drive?

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Unprecedented event': Hurricane Idalia is hitting Florida and is projected to bring "catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds".

2. COVID variant: B.C. officials have confirmed Canada's first case of the new BA.2.86 COVID variant.

3. Travel advisory: Global Affairs Canada has issued an LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for the United States in the wake of new legislation.

4. Scrap it or salvage it?: As the future of 24 Sussex Drive becomes uncertain, Poilievre says a new house for the prime minister is not a priority.

5. 'Cultural emporium': Indigo is hoping shoppers will see its new location in downtown Toronto as more than a bookstore as it looks to bounce back from a cyberattack and high inflation hitting consumers.

One more thing…

A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.

This photo shows one of the 50 people experiencing homelessness who received a cash transfer as part of a B.C. study. (Image credit Credit: Foundations for Social Change)