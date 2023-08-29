These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Some Canadians are seeing their new passports curl, a trial date is set for Donald Trump, and Florida braces for a dangerous Hurricane Idalia.

1. Passport troubles: Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to the federal government.

2. Trump's trial date: A judge on Monday set a trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

3. Criminal investigation: Montreal police say traces of "accelerant" were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead on March 16.

4. Dangerous storm: Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday as it intensified on a path toward Florida's Gulf coast, amid warnings of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds.

5. Redhead fest: Thousands of people gathered in the Netherlands this weekend to celebrate their red hair at the annual Redhead Days Festival in the southern town of Tilburg.

Booking a flight? Google can now tell if you should book now or later

A plane wing before takeoff on Jan. 27, 2023 (Sissi De Flaviis/CTV)