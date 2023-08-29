These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Franklin remains Category 4 hurricane, still tracking south of Atlantic Canada
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it moves northward in the Atlantic.
Some Canadians are seeing their new passports curl, a trial date is set for Donald Trump, and Florida braces for a dangerous Hurricane Idalia.
Here's what you need to know to start your day:
1. Passport troubles: Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to the federal government.
2. Trump's trial date: A judge on Monday set a trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
3. Criminal investigation: Montreal police say traces of "accelerant" were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead on March 16.
4. Dangerous storm: Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday as it intensified on a path toward Florida's Gulf coast, amid warnings of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds.
5. Redhead fest: Thousands of people gathered in the Netherlands this weekend to celebrate their red hair at the annual Redhead Days Festival in the southern town of Tilburg.
In some parts of the Northwest Territories crews have been successful in holding off fires, while other communities brace for more 'extreme' fire behaviour.
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
Premier Doug Ford says his government is considering placing two properties back into the Ontario Greenbelt after it was discovered that developers quietly listed the land for sale while discussions were still ongoing.
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
According to a new report from Rentals, In July, the Canadian rental market hit a record high with an average asking rent of $2,078, marking an 8.9 per cent annual increase.
Unintentional and preventable injuries, poor mental health and violence against children and youth have been identified as some of the top threats to children in Canada, according to a new report from Children First Canada.
Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday, threatening to bring deadly storm surge and dangerous winds to Florida's Gulf Coast after lashing Cuba with heavy rain.
A review will be done to figure out why evacuees were unable to get support or accommodation immediately after fleeing a wildfire in B.C.'s Okanagan, according to the emergency management minister.
The focus of the fight against wildfires in B.C. is set to shift in the coming days, with resources being moved back into the northern part of the province where challenging conditions are in the forecast.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller has announced that Canada will prevent an Iranian former minister of health from becoming a temporary resident of Canada, citing the regime's human rights record.
The Vatican on Tuesday sought to tamp down an uproar that erupted after Pope Francis praised Russia's imperialist past during a video conference with Russian Catholics youths, insisting that he never intended to encourage modern-day Russian aggression in Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin is not planning to attend the funeral for Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin said, following reports that the mercenary chief who challenged the Russian leader's authority would be buried Tuesday.
A.J. Laguerre worked at a Dollar General store after finishing high school to help support the grandmother who raised him. Angela Michelle Carr was an Uber driver beloved by her children. Jerrald Gallion relished weekends with his 4-year-old daughter.
Ron DeSantis scoffed when the NAACP issued a travel advisory this spring warning Black people to use "extreme care" if travelling to Florida.
A Pakistani appeals court on Tuesday suspended the corruption conviction and three-year prison term of Imran Khan in a legal victory for the hugely popular embattled former prime minister, his lawyers and court officials said.
A judge on Monday set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The prime minister is meeting with his youth advisory board this week to hear its most 'pressing concerns,' with the aim of informing future policy decisions.
Russian intelligence services and police will help cybercriminals operate with 'near impunity' against their targets -- including Canadians -- in coming months, a new federal report predicts.
The federal government is looking for ways to bring more infant formula products to Canada while it overhauls regulations to prevent future shortages, an internal memo shows.
More people died in Canada in 2021 than the previous year, with cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19 cited as the leading causes of death.
Canadian Blood Services has issued a call for more blood and plasma donations as recent natural disasters have resulted in lower than expected donor numbers this summer.
Stargazers are in for a double treat this week: a rare blue supermoon with Saturn peeking from behind. The cosmic curtain rises Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it's considered blue. It's dubbed a supermoon because it's closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright.
Archeologists in northern Peru have unearthed a 3,000-year-old tomb they believe might have honoured an elite religious leader in the Andean country some three millennia ago.
A Regina woman who lost her ability to speak after a stroke is getting her voice back with the help of AI-powered technology that can translate her brain signals into speech.
Just two hours before he was set to take the stage in Vancouver, Rogers Arena announced that Drake’s Monday night concert has been postponed.
The largest project in the history of the Alberta film and television industry won big at the 10th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards in California on Saturday.
Iconic game show host Bob Barker made a hefty donation that was instrumental in the the creation of Manitoba’s first and only black bear rescue.
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Thousands of air travellers around the world faced delays on Monday after Britain's air traffic control system was hit by a breakdown that slowed takeoffs and landings across the U.K. on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
The federal government is fining American Airlines $4.1 million for dozens of instances in which passengers were kept on board planes without a chance to exit during long ground delays.
Teachers across Canada are turning to social media platform TikTok to share everything from their daily experiences to learning tips and even their classroom outfits. As part of the wider online community known as TeacherTok, some of them have amassed a following that extends beyond the classroom.
Travelling outside of Canada anytime soon? Google Flights’ new features can make your buck run longer.
Eight students from the Toronto District Catholic School Board graduated with perfect grades this year – and six of them all hail from the same high school.
Leading officials within the Spanish Football Federation asked suspended president Luis Rubiales to resign on Monday because of his behaviour at the Women's World Cup, including kissing a player on the lips after Spain won the championship match.
John Herdman has spent more than a decade successfully leading Canada at the international level.
Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli had one of his soccer bans reduced from 16 to 10 months after appealing to the Italian soccer federation in the salaries investigation on Monday.
Canadian and U.S. autoworkers are both negotiating with the Detroit Three carmakers simultaneously for the first time in 25 years, creating the potential for a co-ordinated strike against one of the major producers.
All 28 vehicle assembly lines at Toyota's 14 auto plants in Japan shut down Tuesday over a problem in its computer system that deals with incoming auto parts.
The used car market is still experiencing a shortage of vehicles even as the automotive sector recovers from supply chain woes that have plagued the industry since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.