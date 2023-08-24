These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

BREAKING | 3-month-old girl found safe in Ontario after Amber Alert issued; father in custody
An Amber Alert issued earlier this morning in Ontario has now been cancelled after the three-month-old baby was found safe, officials say.
CN is accused of spying on its employees, the deputy prime minister gets a speeding ticket and Rudy Giuliani gets his mugshot.
Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. 'It's spying': Canadian National railway is being accused by the union that represents its workers of secretly tracking its employee's location.
2. 'I won't do it again': Chrystia Freeland admits to getting a speeding ticket while driving in Alberta.
3. Prigozhin: The presumed death of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is 'suspicious' and 'opportunistic,' says a military analyst.
4.Wildfire wildlife: Raging wildfires in the Northwest Territories are driving black bears onto Yellowknife's deserted streets.
5. COVID concerns:The Public Health Agency of Canada has reported an 11 per cent increase of COVID-related hospitalizations compared to the week before.
One more thing…
Mugshot released after Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)
An Amber Alert issued earlier this morning in Ontario has now been cancelled after the three-month-old baby was found safe, officials say.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was fined for speeding in Alberta last week. 'I did get a speeding ticket,' Freeland confirmed. 'I was driving too fast and I won't do it again.'
In Atlantic Canada, where the Liberals have dominated to different degrees in the past three elections, the government's major climate policy plank, carbon pricing, is a bust.
FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales on Thursday for his behaviour at the Women's World Cup final.
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and top officers of his private Wagner military company were presumed dead in a plane crash that was widely seen as an assassination, two months after they staged a mutiny that dented President Vladimir Putin's authority.
Donald Trump is set to surrender Thursday to authorities in Georgia on charges that he schemed to overturn the 2020 election in that state, a booking process expected to yield a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president.
Raging wildfires in the Northwest Territories are driving black bears onto Yellowknife's deserted streets.
Provincial officials say residents defying evacuation orders in B.C.'s Shuswap region are undermining the "unified" fight against the wildfires and compromising first responders' safety – as tensions in the region remain high.
CN is accused of spying on its employees, the deputy prime minister gets a speeding ticket and Rudy Giuliani gets his mugshot. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Nourished by a helicopter airdrop of granola bars, Poomba the pig has survived the wildfire devastation that surrounds her on what remains of the Broken Rail Ranch in West Kelowna.
An Amber Alert issued earlier this morning in Ontario has now been cancelled after the three-month-old baby was found safe, officials say.
About 100 people gathered on the steps of the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature today to demand better supports for people with addiction and mental health issues.
Provincial officials say residents defying evacuation orders in B.C.'s Shuswap region are undermining the "unified" fight against the wildfires and compromising first responders' safety – as tensions in the region remain high.
As Canada struggles through its worst fire season in recorded history, a new survey suggests protecting forests remains one issue that unites most Canadians no matter who they are or where they live.
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and top officers of his private Wagner military company were presumed dead in a plane crash that was widely seen as an assassination, two months after they staged a mutiny that dented President Vladimir Putin's authority.
Donald Trump is set to surrender Thursday to authorities in Georgia on charges that he schemed to overturn the 2020 election in that state, a booking process expected to yield a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president.
A court in Pakistan's capital delayed for a day a crucial ruling that was expected Thursday on an appeal from the country's imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan against his recent conviction and three-year sentence in a graft case, one of his lawyers said.
Iran and Saudi Arabia were among six countries set to join Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in the BRICS economic bloc from next year, the bloc announced Thursday, a move that will likely throw more scrutiny on Beijing's political influence in the Persian Gulf.
Rescue crews were searching for survivors Thursday after a building collapse in Nigeria's capital left two people dead while many others are feared trapped, emergency officials said.
A Moscow court ruled Thursday that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich must stay in jail on espionage charges until the end of November, Russian state news agency Tass reported.
In Atlantic Canada, where the Liberals have dominated to different degrees in the past three elections, the government's major climate policy plank, carbon pricing, is a bust.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is wrapping up a multi-day meeting of his ministers with a message to young people: 'We owe it to you to take action.'
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was fined for speeding in Alberta last week. 'I did get a speeding ticket,' Freeland confirmed. 'I was driving too fast and I won't do it again.'
Hospital care across England is expected to come to a standstill on Thursday as senior doctors launch another 48-hour strike amid an ongoing pay dispute between medics and the British government.
About 100 people gathered on the steps of the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature today to demand better supports for people with addiction and mental health issues.
Early signs suggest a new wave of COVID-19 is spreading in Canada. As hospitalizations increase, experts are raising concerns.
India on Wednesday made history as it became the first country in the world to land a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, an uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and the fourth country to achieve a moon landing.
Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, in a move that could potentially undermine the ability of news publishers to draw audience.
Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it was launching the web version of its new text-first social media platform Threads, in a bid to retain professional users and gain an edge over rival X, formerly Twitter.
British singer Sam Smith was in town Tuesday for the Vancouver stop of their “Gloria” tour and took a moment to gush about the city on stage.
Awkwardly bringing the animated character to life in her own series, 'Ahsoka' gets so much right about the look and action of 'Star Wars' that its shortcomings – an overall stiffness slowed by long, pregnant pauses – feel more pronounced.
Hollywood studios and streaming services on Tuesday released the terms of a revised proposal to striking writers, but the union urged members to continue picketing as the new offer failed to address all their concerns.
The Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project has run into another construction-related hurdle that could delay its completion.
The union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.1 per cent to $65.9 billion in June, lifted by sales at new car dealers.
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte goes on sale Thursday in the U.S. and Canada, as it does each year when the nights start getting longer and the fall winds gather. It's the coffee giant's most popular seasonal beverage, with hundreds of millions sold since its launch in 2003.
Two weeks ahead of her wedding day, Sarah Kempinska remembered the scary moment when she was unable to breathe.
Within days of an American father-son duo returning home from a road trip to the homeland of ketchup chips, dozens of Heinz bottles arrived on their doorstep.
FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales on Thursday for his behaviour at the Women's World Cup final.
Sioux Valley Dakota Nation rolled out the red carpet on Wednesday to honour one of their own who made it to the top of the hockey world this summer.
The Canadian Soccer Players' Association has cleared the air on the interim deal the senior women's team struck with Canada Soccer in July.
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.