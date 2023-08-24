These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

CN is accused of spying on its employees, the deputy prime minister gets a speeding ticket and Rudy Giuliani gets his mugshot.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'It's spying': Canadian National railway is being accused by the union that represents its workers of secretly tracking its employee's location.

2. 'I won't do it again': Chrystia Freeland admits to getting a speeding ticket while driving in Alberta.

3. Prigozhin: The presumed death of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is 'suspicious' and 'opportunistic,' says a military analyst.

4.Wildfire wildlife: Raging wildfires in the Northwest Territories are driving black bears onto Yellowknife's deserted streets.

5. COVID concerns:The Public Health Agency of Canada has reported an 11 per cent increase of COVID-related hospitalizations compared to the week before.

One more thing…

Mugshot released after Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)