These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

1. N.W.T. wildfires: The weather continues to be a factor in the fight against wildfires in the Northwest Territories Wednesday with forecasts showing worsening conditions for many communities.

2. Travel restrictions lifted: B.C. lifts order banning vacation bookings in wildfire-ravaged areas, except for West Kelowna.

3. Looking for a hero: A B.C. woman is looking for the lone firefighter she says saved her home with a garden hose.

4. Moon landing: India was counting down to landing a spacecraft near the moon's south pole Wednesday -- an unchartered territory that scientists believe could hold important reserves of frozen water and precious elements.

5. Hollywood strike:The Writers' Guild of Americasays the latest offer from studios fell short and "failed to sufficiently protect writers from the existential threats that caused us to strike in the first place."

One more thing…

King Charles III's first official British coins, Queen Elizabeth II's last auctioned

These coins were designed to honour the transition from the late Queen Elizabeth II to the current monarch, King Charles III. (Photo: Stack’s Bowers)