These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

BREAKING | RCMP investigating Ford government's handling of the Ontario Greenbelt
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is investigating the Ford government’s handling of the Ontario Greenbelt after being referred to the file by provincial police.
The latest on wildfires in the Northwest Territories, one woman's search for a hero firefighter who saved her home and India is set for a moon landing.
Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. N.W.T. wildfires: The weather continues to be a factor in the fight against wildfires in the Northwest Territories Wednesday with forecasts showing worsening conditions for many communities.
2. Travel restrictions lifted: B.C. lifts order banning vacation bookings in wildfire-ravaged areas, except for West Kelowna.
3. Looking for a hero: A B.C. woman is looking for the lone firefighter she says saved her home with a garden hose.
4. Moon landing: India was counting down to landing a spacecraft near the moon's south pole Wednesday -- an unchartered territory that scientists believe could hold important reserves of frozen water and precious elements.
5. Hollywood strike:The Writers' Guild of Americasays the latest offer from studios fell short and "failed to sufficiently protect writers from the existential threats that caused us to strike in the first place."
One more thing…
King Charles III's first official British coins, Queen Elizabeth II's last auctioned
These coins were designed to honour the transition from the late Queen Elizabeth II to the current monarch, King Charles III. (Photo: Stack’s Bowers)
Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.
India on Wednesday landed a spacecraft near the moon's south pole, an unchartered territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water and precious elements.
Jamaican migrant workers were sent back to the Caribbean from a farm in Ontario earlier this month after holding a one-day strike in protest of their workplace conditions.
Russia and Ukraine traded drone attacks early Wednesday, officials said, with Kyiv apparently targeting Moscow again and the Kremlin's forces launching another bombardment of Ukrainian grain storage depots in what have recently become signature tactics in the almost 18-month war.
An "incredibly rare" phenomenon called a fire whirl or fire tornado was caught on video by ground crews responding to a destructive blaze last week, according to the B.C. wildfire service.
The rescue of six school children and two adults who were plucked from a broken cable car that was dangling precariously hundreds of metres above a steep gorge was a miracle, a survivor said Wednesday. The teenager said he and the others felt repeatedly that death was imminent during the 16-hour ordeal.
Tropical Storm Franklin made landfall Wednesday on the island of Hispaniola shared by the Dominican Republic and Haiti, bringing fears it would trigger deadly landslides and heavy flooding in both countries.
As wildfires rage in western Canada, a communications and broadcasting policy expert says the national weather alerting system should account for a wider range of extreme events.
Hundreds of firefighters from dozens of departments around B.C. have been battling wildfires in the Okanagan over the last few days, and it turns out much of their work has been caught on camera.
The federal government is examining its approach to immigration as part of a wider look at what is driving Canada's housing crunch and what it can do about it. Immigration Minister Marc Miller said Tuesday that at present he has no intention of adjusting immigration targets, but that population growth fuelled by new arrivals cannot be ignored.
An emergency order restricting people from booking accommodations in wildfire-ravaged areas of B.C. will be lifted as of midnight – with the exception of West Kelowna, according to the emergency management minister.
Thailand's divisive former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was transferred from prison to a hospital early Wednesday, less than a day after he returned from 15 years of exile and started serving an 8-year sentence.
A statue bearing the names of 23 Kosovo Albanians who rescued Jews from the Holocaust during World War II was inaugurated Wednesday in the capital, Pristina.
Two tankers carrying oil products and liquefied natural gas collided in the Suez Canal, disrupting traffic through the global waterway, Egyptian authorities said Wednesday.
Rescuers have evacuated more than 100,000 people from flood-hit areas of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province in the past three weeks, officials said Wednesday.
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says her federal cabinet colleagues have been 'very receptive' to the plan for all ministers to find $15 billion in spending cuts across government departments, as one of her colleagues vows to protect service programs from getting the axe.
The federal New Democrats are eyeing Alberta's urban-rural divide as a way to flip blue seats in the next general election. Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent visit to Edmonton is part of a shift in the party's approach that will have him spend more time in fewer places as a way to deepen connections with people in certain regions of Canada.
A growing body of international research suggests pollution from wildfire smoke can produce cognitive deficits, post-traumatic stress and may even increase the risk of dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
After months of declining cases, Ontario public health data is showing an uptick of COVID-19 cases this summer.
Canada is monitoring a new COVID-19 variant that has been detected in several countries.
Elon Musk is pushing to change how news links appear on his social media platform X, formerly called Twitter, in a move that could potentially undermine the ability of news publishers to draw audience.
Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it was launching the web version of its new text-first social media platform Threads, in a bid to retain professional users and gain an edge over rival X, formerly Twitter.
Awkwardly bringing the animated character to life in her own series, 'Ahsoka' gets so much right about the look and action of 'Star Wars' that its shortcomings – an overall stiffness slowed by long, pregnant pauses – feel more pronounced.
Hollywood studios and streaming services on Tuesday released the terms of a revised proposal to striking writers, but the union urged members to continue picketing as the new offer failed to address all their concerns.
Gay High School Fight Club" was the working title of the script that Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott sent off to a producer a few years ago.
Two tankers carrying oil products and liquefied natural gas collided in the Suez Canal, disrupting traffic through the global waterway, Egyptian authorities said Wednesday.
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
The inaugural British coins featuring the portrait of King Charles III, alongside the final coins of Queen Elizabeth II, were auctioned on Monday.
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
Giving analogue photos new digital life can resurface long-buried memories and make them feel fresh. It can bring back the roar of the water in old vacation snapshots, resurrect long-gone relatives in their prime and rekindle the warmth of a childhood pet's unconditional love.
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Seeing superstar soccer player Leo Messi’s debut in the New York area could cost you as much as a steak dinner at Peter Luger.
The New York Knicks sued the Toronto Raptors, their new head coach and a former Knicks scouting employee on Monday, saying the defendants conspired to steal thousands of videos and other scouting secrets over the past few weeks.
From cars to race times, 19-year-old sprinter Erriyon Knighton has an appreciation for all things fast.
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.