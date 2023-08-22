These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The latest on the wildfires in the Northwest Territories and B.C., the federal government looks to improve housing affordability, and a new COVID-19 variant is on the radar.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. N.W.T. wildfires: Weather conditions are expected to be difficult in the Northwest Territories over the next few days as crews continue to battle wildfires. Read the latest here.

2. B.C. wildfires: As residents of B.C.'s Shuswap region work desperately to protect their homes, government officials are urging them to stop seizing equipment intended for provincial firefighting crews.

3. Hilary to drench Canada: The remnants of Hilary, the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, are expected to affect Canada's western region this week.

4. Housing affordability: The federal government is looking to crack down on schools admitting international students without putting any thought into where those students are going to live in an effort to address Canada’s worsening housing crisis.

5. Trudeau post-separation: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's grateful for the kind messages he's received from Canadians regarding his separation from Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and is focused on moving forward.

One more thing…

Health Canada monitoring new COVID-19 variant

FILE - A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children's hospital. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)