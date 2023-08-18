These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The latest on the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, Trudeau's cabinet told to make cuts and a Quebec woman is sentenced for trying to poison Trump years ago.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. N.W.T. wildfire: Officials in the Northwest Territories are urging thousands of residents remaining in its capital to leave by noon today before a nearby wildfire could cut off access.

2. Spending cuts: Trudeau has told his cabinet told to scrap $15B in spending, Anand says cutbacks won't mean job losses.

3. Poisoned letters: A Quebec woman has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for sending poisoned letters to Trump and his officials.

4. Real estate: As Canada's housing market cools, which cities are seeing the highest price per square foot?

5. Trump trial: Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge to put off until 2026 a trial in Washington on charges that the former president plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

One more thing…

Britney Spears' husband seeks financial support, says in divorce filing their split came weeks ago

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)