These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The Northwest Territories declares a state of emergency, inflation at the grocery aisle slowed in July and a former ambassador weighs in on how Canada should handle the Taliban.

1. State of emergency: The Government of the Northwest Territories officially declared a territorial state of emergency on Tuesday in response to out-of-control wildfires.

2. Food inflation: Grocery prices, while still high, grew at a slower pace in July compared to June, according to Statistics Canada.

3. 'We should never have left': Two years after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, a former Canadian ambassador says it's time for diplomats to return to Kabul.

4. Auto recall:Hyundai has announced a recall of 63,128 newer model vehicles in Canada and the U.S. due to a potential risk of oil pump fires.

5. Rising cases:COVID-19 infections may be slowly starting to rise again in Canada, new data from the Public Health Agency of Canada suggests.

Climate change could make migraines 'rougher' for some. Here's how

