These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

BREAKING | Canada's inflation rate rose to 3.3% in July, StatCan reports
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to 3.3 per cent in July, marking an increase in the pace of price growth since June.
Donald Trump has been indicted in Georgia, Alberta's premier talks wildfires and climate change, and Ontario's teachers are calling for a strike vote.
Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. "Criminal enterprise:" Donald Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.
2. One-on-one with Danielle Smith: In an interview with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith would not say whether Canada's historic wildfire season is connected to climate change.
3. Passenger charged: A 45-year-old man was charged Tuesday with threatening to blow up a plane during a flight from Australia to Malaysia that returned to Sydney.
4. Ontario teachers: Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.
5. Wedding bells: Zooey Deschanel and Canadian host of "Property Brothers" Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married.
One more thing...
How to access CTV News as Meta blocks news from platforms in Canada
Attendees visit the Meta booth at the Game Developers Conference 2023 in San Francisco on March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
A fire burning about 306 kilometres from the City of Yellowknife has forced city council to declare a local state of emergency to protect the community.
A new report shedding light on how the pandemic impacted Canada has found high immunity levels among the population --- but amid speculation that a new COVID-19 variant descended from the Omicron strain could cause a spike in infections, should Canadians be concerned?
A Montreal man has earned the title of 'Fittest Man on Earth' after earning the top spot at the CrossFit Games earlier this month.
Canadians who follow CTV News on Facebook and Instagram may have noticed they’ve been blocked from viewing the latest news after the passing of Bill C-18. But you can continue to access our award-winning and trusted content by visiting our digital platforms directly, as well as downloading the CTV News app, signing up for alerts on news that matters to you, and more.
Temperature records have been tumbling across B.C. since the arrival of a heat wave that began on the south coast on Sunday, with temperatures in some parts pushing beyond 40 C, but officials are not expecting a repeat of the deadly heat dome.
The Canadian military is delivering on its promise to increase the number of warships deployed annually to the Indo-Pacific region from two ships to three, starting this summer.
Four Australian tourists and two Indonesians were rescued after being missing for two days in the waters off Indonesia's Aceh province, officials and the father of one of the Australians said Tuesday.
An anti-graft tribunal in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore on Tuesday allowed authorities to interrogate the president of former premier Imran Khan's political party in a corruption probe, prosecutors and a defence lawyer said.
An Australian ex-priest convicted of sexually abusing children had another 12 months added to his 39-year prison sentence on Tuesday for molesting a 72nd victim.
Poland staged a military parade on Tuesday to showcase its state-of-the-art weapons and defence systems.
Clashes between rival militias in the Libyan capital have left residents trapped in their homes unable to escape the violence, the country's health ministry said Tuesday, in what appears to be the most intense bout of fighting to rock Tripoli this year.
Poland is deploying thousands of troops to its border with Belarus, calling it a deterrent move as tensions between the two neighbors ratchet up.
New Democrats in two Western provinces are split over the Liberal government's goal of a net-zero electricity grid by 2035, with the leader of the federal party keeping quiet on his own preferred timeline.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a three-day federal cabinet retreat that is set to take place in Prince Edward Island next week will focus on the economy and affordability issues.
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for Ikea’s Trippevals and Hoppvals cellular blinds, warning that the products pose choking hazard to children.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it has issued a recall for two more caffeinated drinks for not meeting caution label requirements.
The public’s anxiety over new AI technology is misguided, according to theoretical physicist Michio Kaku.
While AI was used to detect and warn people about the latest pandemic, the same technology could lead to the spread of misinformation if the proper guardrails aren't in place, the founder of a Canadian company that was among the first to detect COVID-19 says.
Avril Lavigne is among the five newly announced inductees to Canada's Walk of Fame. The Walk of Fame is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and says the singer-songwriter who rose to fame with hits such as 'Complicated' and 'Sk8er Boi' will be one of the notable Canadians it honours.
Canadian fans who managed to score tickets for one of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated six shows in Toronto have already spent a good chunk of money. Those who live outside the Toronto area are now also budgeting for the cost of travel and accommodation in November 2024.
Texas wants Planned Parenthood to give back millions of dollars in Medicaid reimbursements -- and pay far more in fines on top of that -- in a lawsuit that appears to be the first of its kind brought by a state against the largest abortion provider in the U.S.
Canadians' spending habits and intentions for back-to-school are changing, a new survey by the Retail Council of Canada has found.
An Edmonton-based donair and poutine chain is the new owner of a donair costume, winning an auction by an Alberta government surplus site.
A Winnipeg Transit driver with a knack for safe-cracking is being celebrated after unlocking a mysterious old safe in a Baltimore book store last week.
Patients who take blockbuster drugs like Wegovy or Ozempic for weight loss may face life-threatening complications if they need surgery or other procedures that require empty stomachs for anesthesia. This summer's guidance to halt the medication for up to a week may not go far enough, either.
With a win over England, Australia can advance to the final and try to become the only team other than the United States to win a Women's World Cup on home soil.
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has died at age 21, two years after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour, his agent confirmed Monday.
Toyota says certain 2022 and 2023 models of its Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles are under a safety recall due to the risk of a fuel leak from a faulty tube, posing a potential fire hazard.
Transport Canada has issued a recall for three Kia vehicle models and the company is urging drivers to park away from buildings due to a fire risk.
Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers are set to kick off talks today for the next three-year contracts for autoworkers.