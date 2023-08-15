These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Donald Trump has been indicted in Georgia, Alberta's premier talks wildfires and climate change, and Ontario's teachers are calling for a strike vote.

1. "Criminal enterprise:" Donald Trump and 18 allies were indicted in Georgia on Monday over their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

2. One-on-one with Danielle Smith: In an interview with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith would not say whether Canada's historic wildfire season is connected to climate change.

3. Passenger charged: A 45-year-old man was charged Tuesday with threatening to blow up a plane during a flight from Australia to Malaysia that returned to Sydney.

4. Ontario teachers: Most Ontario elementary and secondary teachers are calling for a strike vote in the fall in an effort to push stalled bargaining with the provincial government forward.

5. Wedding bells: Zooey Deschanel and Canadian host of "Property Brothers" Jonathan Scott are engaged to be married.

