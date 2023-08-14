These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The Canadian Armed Forces have been called in to assist with firefighting efforts, tourists are urged to avoid travel to Maui and Canadians seem split on changing the lyrics of the national anthem.

1. Army called in: The Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to Alberta and the Northwest Territories to assist with firefighting efforts as wildfires threaten multiple communities.

2. Maui wildfires: Hawaii officials are urging tourists to avoid travelling to Maui as many hotels prepare to house evacuees and first responders on the island that has faced deadly wildfires.

3. Gay couple wins lawsuit: A same-sex couple from Toronto has won a lawsuit in Italy after a moving image of their first moments with their newborn son was used without their consent in an anti-surrogacy campaign.

4. Poilievre’s brand: CTV News Political Commentator Tom Mulcair speaks about how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s personal brand is changing as he takes aim at the World Economic Forum.

5. 'Flash mob' burglary: A "mob of criminals" stole up to US$100,000 worth of merchandise from the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center in Los Angeles over the weekend, police say.

One more thing…

English-speaking Canadians split on changing 'O Canada' lyrics to 'Our home on native land': survey

A Canadian flag is seen as people enjoy Canada Day festivities in Halifax on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese