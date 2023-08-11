These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The nation's capital floods, wildfires ravage Hawaii and a life-changing lottery ticket went unclaimed.

1. Ottawa floods: Ottawa sees 50 to 75 millimetres of rain in 90 minutes, causing flooding on roads and properties.

2. Maui wildfires: Video shows a man's tense drive through Maui as wildfires devastate the island. The death toll continues to climb as details emerge about what happened in the moments before the fires.

3. Deadly mushrooms: The 'death cap' mushrooms at centre of an Australian triple homicide case have also been found in Canada.

4. 'The world is going to learn': Researchers in Nova Scotia are dyeing the Halifax Harbour pink. Here's why.

5. LifeLabs latest: Millions of Canadians affected by a cyberattack could be eligible for a small piece of a proposed class-action settlement worth at least $4.9 million.

Canada's largest unclaimed lottery ticket officially declared