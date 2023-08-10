These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A Canadian icon is dead, Disney+ is planning to crack down on password sharing and the leader of the Opposition is attempting to redefine and soften his image and messaging.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Canadian legend: Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80.

2. Disney+ changes: Disney to hike streaming prices and crack down on password sharing amid pressure on earnings.

3. A 'family-oriented' message: New ads aim to reframe Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's image and soften his messaging.

4. Death toll rising: Several thousand Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as a fire swept across the island, killing at least 36 people.

5. Bombarded by boxes: A B.C. woman has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.

One more thing…

It's official: July was the hottest month on record by far

Park visitors watch the sunset on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)