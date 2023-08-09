These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Zoom says it will not use audio, video or chat content to train AI without customer consent
Zoom has updated its terms of service to clarify it will not use customer data to train its AI unless a person consents.
1. Power outage: Hundreds of visitors were stranded on Sulphur Mountain in Banff, Alta. for hours after a power outage shut down gondola access to the area.
2. 'It comes at a big cost': Diabetic Ozempic users share their experiences with severe symptoms including stomach paralysis and pancreatitis.
3. Tory Lanez sentenced: Canadian rapper Tory Lanez gets 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
4. Wintzenheim blaze: French authorities say 11 people are missing after a fire broke out early on Wednesday in a holiday home for people with disabilities in eastern France while 17 others have been evacuated.
5. Anti-theft poll: Less than half of Canadians believe retail stores are implementing the right amount of security measures to prevent shoplifting.
Now that last month's sizzling numbers are all in, the European climate monitoring organization made it official: July 2023 was Earth's hottest month on record by a wide margin.
Wind-fuelled wildfires have forced an extensive evacuation in west Maui, Hawaii, with flames seen engulfing structures.
The Ontario government’s decision to open up parts of the Greenbelt for housing “favoured certain developers,” a scathing report by the province’s auditor general has suggested.
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the most recession-proof jobs and industries.
A meal of suspected death cap mushrooms served at a family lunch in late July is at the centre of a homicide investigation in Australia following the deaths of three guests less than a week later.
While Canadian Ozempic users have praised the medication's effectiveness for stabilizing their glucose levels, some are warning it may come at a price that could lead to further health complications.
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Toronto tickets officially start to go on sale Wednesday.
In the moments after a 6-year-old shot his teacher in a Virginia classroom last January, the boy made statements including "I shot that (expletive) dead," and "I did it. I got my mom's gun last night," according to recently unsealed police search warrants.
Vicious raccoons launched two separate attacks on pets and people in a Vancouver neighbourhood last week. In one of the attacks, a Shih Tzu lost an eye.
There are more than 20,000 signatures on a petition from a group in Saint Lucia trying to block a senior Dollarama executive from Quebec from expanding his vacation home at the foot of a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday for the 14-year-old girl who “saw the good in everything” and died during last month’s torrential flooding in Nova Scotia.
A fire at a future light-rail station in Montreal is being investigated as a case of arson, police say. Around 12:50 a.m., Montreal police received 911 calls reporting a fire at the Canora station, which is under construction in the borough of Cote-des-Neiges--Notre-Dame-de-Grace.
Hundreds of visitors who took a sightseeing gondola up a mountain in Banff National Park had to be helped down from the summit Tuesday after a power outage shut it down overnight.
Bringing back factory jobs is one of the most popular of White House promises -- regardless of who happens to be the president.
Days of heavy rain triggered landslides and flooding in mountainous southern Norway, where authorities said Wednesday they were considering blowing up a dam at risk of bursting to prevent downstream communities from getting deluged.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited Slovenia on Wednesday to show solidarity and discuss how the EU can help its small member state which was ravaged by recent floods that killed at least six people and caused extensive damage.
India's top opposition leader unleashed a strong condemnation Wednesday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for its failure to control bloodshed in a remote northeastern state that he said has been split in two.
European Union countries have started laying the groundwork to impose the first sanctions on members of the junta that seized power in Niger last month, European sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Forty-one people are believed dead after a migrant boat capsized off Tunisia, Italian state RAI television reported, citing four survivors who were rescued and brought to land Wednesday.
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
If you've tuned in to question period and wondered if that is really how the elected member of Parliament representing you in Ottawa should be acting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new House leader is trying to change that.
Advocating for the health of Canadians gave Mark Holland a sense of purpose he needed to help pull him out of the darkest period of his life, the newly appointed health minister said in an interview.
A meal of suspected death cap mushrooms served at a family lunch in late July is at the centre of a homicide investigation in Australia following the deaths of three guests less than a week later.
After receiving distressed text messages about the conditions at a social care home in central Romania, Georgiana Pascu arranged an impromptu visit to inspect the facility. What she and her colleagues uncovered, she said, was 'outrageous and inhuman.'
Nanaimo-born Chris Aubichon is about to return to his home city for the first time in two decades after cycling 5,500 kilometres across the country in hopes of improving his health and education.
Officials at NASA say the mission that will send a Canadian astronaut into lunar space for the first time is still on track to launch in November of next year.
For years, tourists have flocked to Loch Ness in Scotland in hopes of catching a glimpse of the rumoured Loch Ness Monster, the large marine creature said to be living in the water. Now, a massive search has been planned in effort of locating the legendary creature.
A Flair Airlines flight had to return to Vancouver shortly after taking off Tuesday morning, devastating passengers with tickets to one of Taylor Swift's concerts in Los Angeles.
Women have gone from donning a male-imitated aesthetic, to owning their sexuality in lyrics, to selling out stadiums. At hip-hop's 50th anniversary, female rappers are taking their moment to shine -- while still demanding respect and facing challenges.
Global shares mostly rose Wednesday despite worries about the U.S. banking system which set off a decline on Wall Street, and concerns closer to home about Chinese economic growth.
Zoom, the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic, is telling its employees to come back to the office.
ESPN Bet is a rebranding of an existing sports-betting app owned by Penn Entertainment, which is paying $1.5 billion plus other considerations for exclusive rights to the ESPN name.
A single ticket sold in Florida is good for a US$1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, ending a stretch of lottery futility that had stretched for nearly four months.
Could dogs be the key to prisoner rehabilitation? Canadian researchers are looking into how canine therapy impacts life in prison.
A new report suggests these are the top 15 books being talked about on TikTok.
Spoiler alert. Herve Renard's French lineup knows what the atmosphere and the tension is like playing a Women's World Cup quarterfinal on home soil, and is projecting that onto Australia's Matildas.
Police in Greece have arrested five Croatian nationals allegedly involved in deadly soccer fan violence, apprehending them as they attempted to flee the country.
Canada’s Leylah Fernandez cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over American qualifier Peyton Stearns in first-round action at the National Bank Open on Tuesday.
Honda reported Wednesday that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favourable exchange rates.
Jochen Goetz, the chief financial officer of Daimler Truck and credited with its successful spinoff from the automotive giant that makes the Mercedes-Benz, has died, the company said Sunday. He was 52.
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.