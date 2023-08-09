These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A power outage in Banff shut down a gondola, stranding hundreds of people, diabetic Ozempic users detail their symptoms and a Canadian rapper was sentenced in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Power outage: Hundreds of visitors were stranded on Sulphur Mountain in Banff, Alta. for hours after a power outage shut down gondola access to the area.

2. 'It comes at a big cost': Diabetic Ozempic users share their experiences with severe symptoms including stomach paralysis and pancreatitis.

3. Tory Lanez sentenced: Canadian rapper Tory Lanez gets 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

4. Wintzenheim blaze: French authorities say 11 people are missing after a fire broke out early on Wednesday in a holiday home for people with disabilities in eastern France while 17 others have been evacuated.

5. Anti-theft poll: Less than half of Canadians believe retail stores are implementing the right amount of security measures to prevent shoplifting.

One more thing…

Even Zoom is making its staff return to the office

Zoom is telling its employees to come back to the office. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)