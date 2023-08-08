These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Prince Harry and Meghan purchase screen rights to Canadian author's book
A Canadian author says a production company belonging to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has bought the screen rights for her romantic novel.
Uncertainty in Niger persists as a critical deadline expires for the ruling junta, a new COVID-19 variant emerges, and a hint at Prince Harry and Meghan's next project.
Here's what you need to know to start your day:
1. Niger coup: Leaders of West Africa's regional bloc said they would meet later this week to discuss next steps after Niger's junta defied a deadline to reinstate the president.
2. New COVID-19 variant: A new COVID-19 variant known as EG.5 has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
3. Ukraine news: The death toll from two Russian missile strikes that hit apartment blocks and other buildings in an eastern Ukrainian city climbed to seven, with 81 people injured, authorities said Tuesday.
4. 'Incredibly reassuring': Defence Minister Bill Blair says Canadians want to see the military come to their aid during natural disasters, and the Armed Forces will remain a key part of the government's response.
One more thing...
Canada's inflation rate is falling, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
Grocery store owner Gilles Robin works on his fruits vegetable display in Breakeyville, Que. on Nov. 28 2006. (Jacques Boissinot / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Canadians earning average incomes may struggle to afford homes in the country’s urban centres, but new research is highlighting real estate markets where homes are within reach.
A wildlife photographer based in Whistler, B.C., is speaking out about bear safety after watching a woman with a dog approach a young black bear – even after being warned to keep away.
Defence Minister Bill Blair says Canadians want to see the military come to their aid during natural disasters, and the Armed Forces will remain a key part of the government's response.
The weight loss drug Wegovy was shown to reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke or heart disease-related death by 20% in a major clinical trial in people with cardiovascular disease, the first to show a weight loss drug alone can have such protective effects.
A 29-year-old Greek fan has died after overnight clashes between rival supporters in Athens, with European governing soccer body UEFA announcing it has postponed a Champions League qualifying game scheduled for Tuesday because of the violence.
Yukon fire officials say they're hoping for a shift in the weather to work in their favour as a wildfire inches closer to the Village of Mayo, which was evacuated Sunday afternoon.
Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend.
Montreal police have carried out a cross-border arrest of 48-year-old Parthasarthie Kapoor, the subject of an international warrant for the alleged sexual assault of four boys. Kapoor is alleged to have assaulted the boys in his Cote-des-Neiges home between 1998 and 2003, when they were between the ages of seven and 14.
Carrying huge backpacks and water bottles, tens of thousands of Scouts began arriving at university dormitories, government and corporate training centers, and hotels around Seoul and other inland cities on Tuesday afternoon as the South Korean government evacuated the World Scout Jamboree ahead of a tropical storm.
Canada's military has created a new program to gradually phase out its old housing benefit after hearing feedback from members who were set to lose the payments.
Toronto Police say three people were arrested and later released unconditionally at a Sunday protest outside a downtown hotel connected to a controversial Eritrean festival.
A Kenyan police official said Tuesday that dead bodies were planted to accuse police officers of using excessive force during recent anti-government protests.
Greece's coast guard was mounting a rescue operation Tuesday for dozens of people crammed onto a sailing boat anchored off the coast of an uninhabited island far from the country's mainland, authorities said.
Passenger rail service was partially restored Monday in southern Pakistan, a day after a train derailed in the region, killing at least 30 people and injuring scores, officials said. Families were holding funerals for the victims of the crash.
A senior U.S. diplomat said coup leaders in Niger refused to allow her to meet Monday with the West African country's democratically elected president, whom she described as under 'virtual house arrest.'
National Defence Minister Bill Blair is raising eyebrows over comments he made about overseeing culture change at the Toronto Police Service while serving as chief.
Ambassadors around Ottawa are looking for clues to decipher the Conservative Party's foreign policy, as leader Pierre Poilievre offers few hints of how he'd approach the world stage as prime minister.
The federal government is considering restricting billions of dollars in tax credits and grants for electricity projects to provinces that commit to the 2035 target for an emissions-free electricity grid.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday approved Biogen BIIB.O and Sage Therapeutics' SAGE.O oral pill to treat postpartum depression (PPD) in adults.
For years, tourists have flocked to Loch Ness in Scotland in hopes of catching a glimpse of the rumoured Loch Ness Monster, the large marine creature said to be living in the water. Now, a massive search has been planned in effort of locating the legendary creature.
Canadians have been unlocking iPhones with their fingerprint since 2013 and are sometimes exposed to facial recognition software before boarding planes. But when it comes to biometric technology, two Canadian experts are researching what could be the future of biometric security: footsteps.
A University of Kansas paleontologist exploring an area known for its fossils recently uncovered a never-before-discovered ancient sea worm – and showed off her 'nerdy' side while naming it.
Fans lined the streets of Sinead O'Connor's former hometown in Ireland on Tuesday to bid farewell to the elfin singer who left a big impression on her devoted followers and the music world.
Megan Thee Stallion said she has suffered daily since rapper Tory Lanez shot her in the feet three years ago in a written statement read during Lanez's sentencing, which will stretch into Tuesday.
Global stock markets and Wall Street futures declined Tuesday after Chinese exports fell ahead of this week's U.S. inflation update, which might influence Federal Reserve plans for possible interest rate hikes.
Simon & Schuster has been sold to the private equity firm KKR, months after a federal judge blocked its purchase by rival publisher Penguin Random House because of concerns that competition would shrink the book market. An executive for KKR is calling the deal a chance to work with "one of the most effective" book publishers.
After no big winner Friday night, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated US$1.55 billion. Here are some things to know about the odds of winning the lottery.
Colombia's players danced and sang on the field long after the team secured its historic first-ever trip to the Women's World Cup quarterfinals.
The United States' early Sunday morning loss to Sweden in the Round of 16 at the Women's World Cup averaged a combined English- and Spanish-language audience of 2.79 million viewers.
Jochen Goetz, the chief financial officer of Daimler Truck and credited with its successful spinoff from the automotive giant that makes the Mercedes-Benz, has died, the company said Sunday. He was 52.
All gas stations in Oregon can now allow customers to pump their own gas under a new law signed Friday, lifting a ban on self-service in the state dating back to 1951.
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.