These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Uncertainty in Niger persists as a critical deadline expires for the ruling junta, a new COVID-19 variant emerges, and a hint at Prince Harry and Meghan's next project.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Niger coup: Leaders of West Africa's regional bloc said they would meet later this week to discuss next steps after Niger's junta defied a deadline to reinstate the president.

2. New COVID-19 variant: A new COVID-19 variant known as EG.5 has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.

3. Ukraine news: The death toll from two Russian missile strikes that hit apartment blocks and other buildings in an eastern Ukrainian city climbed to seven, with 81 people injured, authorities said Tuesday.

4. 'Incredibly reassuring': Defence Minister Bill Blair says Canadians want to see the military come to their aid during natural disasters, and the Armed Forces will remain a key part of the government's response.

5. 'Meet Me at the Lake': A Canadian author says a production company belonging to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has bought the screen rights for her romantic novel.

One more thing...

Canada's inflation rate is falling, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?

Grocery store owner Gilles Robin works on his fruits vegetable display in Breakeyville, Que. on Nov. 28 2006. (Jacques Boissinot / THE CANADIAN PRESS)