These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A new report says Canada's immigration policy is adding to housing affordability pressures, a 3-year-old remembered fondly in B.C. and Taylor Swift is finally coming to Canada.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Housing crisis: Canada's housing shortfall could widen by another 500,000 units if immigration continues at its current pace, according to a new report.

2. 'Such a sweet boy': A 3-year-old who was killed by a falling tree in B.C. is being remembered as sweet, curious and considerate.

3. Swifties rejoice!: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 shows in Toronto.

4. Trump arraignment: Former U.S. President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to federal criminal charges stemming from his plots to overturn the 2020 election. Here are key takeaways from his arraignment.

5. Andrew Tate: The divisive internet influencer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, won an appeal on Friday to be released from house arrest.

One more thing…

Buffy Sainte-Marie retires from live performances, cites health concerns

Buffy Sainte-Marie performs during the Canada Day noon hour show on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Buffy Sainte-Marie has announced that she's retiring from live performances. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang