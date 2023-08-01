These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

'Do not panic buy': Here's what India's rice ban means for Canada
A sweeping ban from India on rice exports prompted panic buying across Canada. While shortages have been noted at some grocery stores, experts say stockpiling is unnecessary.
People share their stories about the risks and benefits of Ozempic, Canada gets eliminated early from the Women's World Cup and strong winds push wildfires away from communities in and around Osoyoos, B.C.
Here's what you need to know to start your day:
1.'I wish I never touched it':People who have used diabetes drug Ozempic and its sister drug Wegovy are sharing their stories about how the medication has affected them.
2. Canada eliminated: After Australia sent Team Canada packing with a 4-0 win at the Women's World Cup, Captain Christine Sinclair called it a "wake-up call."
3. Wildfire update: Hundreds of people who live in and around Osoyoos, B.C. can now return home after favourable winds pushed the Eagle Bluff wildfire west.
4. Remembering Paul Reubens: Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose Pee-wee Herman character -- an overgrown child with a tight gray suit and an unforgettable laugh -- became a 1980s pop cultural phenomenon, has died at 70.
5. The 'sandwich generation': People who find themselves caring for children under the age of 15 and aging, ill parents are at risk of burning out, the head of a Toronto health foundation says.
One more thing …
Brightly flashing 'X' sign removed from the San Francisco building that was Twitter's headquarters
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Less than a week after naming his new cabinet vowing a renewed focus on the concerns of Canadians, the one name Prime Minister Justin Trudeau couldn't keep out of his mouth on Monday was Pierre Poilievre. At a housing announcement Trudeau brought the Conservative leader up multiple times, from panning his policy proposals, to his leadership style.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead. A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend.
Oscar-winning actor Judi Dench says that a degenerative eye condition has left her unable to read scripts or see on set.
The new movie Oppenheimer has been bringing people to the theatres and taking them back in time looking at the creation of the atomic bomb, but a Winnipegger who was part of the project still remains in the shadows.
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
A Manitoba cabinet minister who has described himself as Metis said Monday he is on a personal journey of discovering his background, as new questions were raised about his status.
Russian authorities early Tuesday accused Kyiv of yet another attack on Moscow and its surroundings with drones, one of which hit a building in the capital that was damaged by a drone just days ago in a similar attack early Sunday.
Angus Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco 'Fez' O'Neill on the HBO series 'Euphoria,' has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given.
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. shows that the United Kingdom and Japan are the most-liked countries for Canadians while North Korea is the least favoured country.
Hundreds of people who live in and around Osoyoos, B.C., can now return home after favourable winds pushed the Eagle Bluff wildfire west.
Montreal's new light-rail transit system had a bumpy debut on its first full day of operation as a problem with the track forced a shutdown at the height of the morning rush hour. The Reseau express metropolitain, or REM, officially launched Monday for paying passengers after more than 120,000 people tried out the system for free over the weekend.
France prepared to evacuate French and European nationals from Niger on Tuesday, telling them to carry no more than a small bag, after a military coup there won backing from three other West African nations ruled by mutinous soldiers.
Video captured by a family driving on a highway in Boston, Mass., shows the moment a person behind the wheel of a black Lexus started 'driving erratically,' before almost hitting a pedestrian on July 23.
Greek authorities are planning tougher penalties for arson -- with fines to be increased to 10 times the current level -- following a spate of major wildfires that have already caused more damage than the 2022 annual total.
Dog meat consumption is a centuries-old practice on the Korean Peninsula and has long been viewed as a source of stamina on hot summer days. It's neither explicitly banned nor legalized in South Korea, but more and more people want it prohibited.
Britain said on Monday it will grant hundreds of new oil and gas licences in the North Sea in a bid for energy independence, ignoring calls from the environmental campaigners and the United Nations to stop the development of new fossil fuel projects.
At least 20 people were killed and 27 are missing in floods surrounding China's capital Beijing, with thousands of others evacuated to safety, state media reported Tuesday.
The Conservative party continues to hold a big fundraising edge over the Liberals, bringing in millions more than the governing party in this year's second quarter.
Canada's new justice minister said on Monday that the government will act to address the heightened sense of insecurity felt by certain sections of the population, though 'empirically' it is unlikely Canadians are less safe from crime, he said.
Amazon is adding video telemedicine visits in all 50 states to a virtual clinic it launched last fall, as the retail giant takes a deeper step into care delivery. Amazon said Tuesday that customers can visit its virtual clinic around the clock through Amazon's website or app.
New research reveals surgeons are paid less for procedures on female patients than they are for comparable surgeries on male patients.
A mysterious cylinder that washed ashore in Western Australia is debris from an Indian space launch, authorities in both countries have said, ending a flurry of speculation over the object’s origin.
Described as hallucination, confabulation or just plain making things up, it's now a problem for every business, organization and high school student trying to get a generative AI system to compose documents and get work done.
A brightly flashing 'X' sign has been removed from the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter just days after it was installed.
Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose Pee-wee Herman character -- an overgrown child with a tight gray suit and an unforgettable laugh -- became a 1980s pop cultural phenomenon, has died at 70.
Prosecutors are urging a judge in Santa Fe not to throw out charges of involuntary manslaughter against a movie weapons supervisor in the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the film "Rust."
Strathcona Resources says it will go public through a deal to purchase oil and gas exploration company Pipestone Energy Corp.
Attorneys for Nima Momeni, the tech consultant charged in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee, said Monday that the two men had a cordial relationship and the defendant had no reason to kill him.
Spin classes when she's on the road. Biking near her Delaware beach home. Jogging on the White House driveway. Jill Biden says exercise helps her find her 'inner strength.'
People who find themselves caring for children under the age of 15 and aging, ill parents are being dubbed the 'sandwiched generation' and a health expert says they're at risk of burning out.
Giant lottery jackpots have become far more common, with five prizes topping US$1 billion since 2021 -- and one jackpot reaching $2.04 billion in 2022. The massive prizes are due in part to chance, but it's not all happenstance.
Toronto Blue Jays shortstop and American League batting leader Bo Bichette left Monday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles in the third inning because of a sore right knee.
While the final score between Canada and Australia was anything but close, the opening goal in the lopsided 4-0 Matildas' win showed just how tight the margins can be in world football.
Two-time reigning champions United States came an inch short of Women's World Cup elimination, but Portugal's late near-miss helped the Americans avoid the biggest upset in tournament history.
U.S. auto safety regulators have opened yet another investigation into safety problems with Tesla vehicles.
BlackBerry Ltd. says some of its software and services have been chosen for use in a Foxconn-backed electric vehicle consortium.
Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen enters the mid-season break in unstoppable form, after emphatically winning the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday for an eighth straight win and 10th overall of a crushingly dominant season.