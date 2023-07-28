These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
We'll get a reading this morning on how our economy's faring, some Canadians are set to receive the Canada Workers Benefit, and climate scientists sound the alarm after a scorching month.
Here's what you need to know to start your day:
1. Canadian economy: Statistics Canada is set to release today its latest reading on how the economy fared in May, as well as a preliminary glimpse for the second quarter.
2. Incoming payments: Eligible Canadians are set to receive their automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit today.
3. UFO hearings: Here are five things to know about the allegations that the U.S. has a secret program attempting to reverse-engineer crashed UFOs.
4. Climate change: July is likely to be the hottest month in 120,000 years, according to just-released data from climate scientists.
5. The Eagles: Randy Meisner, a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77.
One more thing...
Canada Goose launches second-hand, trade-in program in Canada
A Canada Goose Clothing Company logo is seen on a storefront in Ottawa on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
Statistics Canada say the Canadian economy grew by 0.3 per cent May. The federal agency's preliminary estimate suggests real GDP grew at an annualized rate of 1 per cent in the second quarter.
Randy Meisner, who was a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles and served as a bassist and vocalist, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77.
A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned black bear tore into three tents and tried to enter an occupied vehicle.
More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites, according to a government report released Thursday.
The Pentagon denies claims from a former U.S. intelligence officer who says a secret program is trying to reverse-engineer crashed UFOs. Here are five things to know about the allegations.
A Ukrainian drone was shot down early Friday outside Moscow, Russia's defence ministry said. It was the third drone strike or attempt on the capital region this month.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Haunted Mansion,' 'The Beanie Bubble,' 'Prisoner's Daughter' and 'North of Normal.'
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned black bear tore into three tents and tried to enter an occupied vehicle.
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
The Ontario Liberals won a pair of provincial byelections Thursday, including snagging a previously Progressive Conservative seat.
As floodwaters from Friday’s thunderstorm recede, families living on Union Street laboured tirelessly to clean out their basements, and salvage what they could of their home.
An out-of-control wildfire in the Northwest Territories has destroyed four homes in a community about 100 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife.
Nine days after an Amber Alert was issued for two B.C. children allegedly abducted by their mother, Mounties have released more information about two trailers and another vehicle they may be travelling in.
A Ukrainian drone was shot down early Friday outside Moscow, Russia's defence ministry said. It was the third drone strike or attempt on the capital region this month.
When Alicia Navarro disappeared in 2019 from her home in a Phoenix suburb days before her 15th birthday, she left a signed note for her family promising she would return.
The Pentagon denies claims from a former U.S. intelligence officer who says a secret program is trying to reverse-engineer crashed UFOs. Here are five things to know about the allegations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin courted leaders from Africa at a summit on Friday, hailing the continent's growing role in global affairs and offering to expand political and business ties.
The general who led a coup in Niger took to state television Friday to ask for support for the takeover, two days after members of the military detained the democratically elected president and set off political chaos that could set back the nation's fight against jihadists and increase Russia's influence in West Africa.
As authorities continue to investigate a crane collapse that rained thousands of pounds of steel debris onto a busy Manhattan thoroughfare Wednesday, the owner and operator of the failed crane are facing scrutiny over past safety failures.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau started his post-shuffle re-pitching of his government as affordability-focused to Canadians on Thursday, seeking to draw a sharp contrast between the Liberals and their Conservative rivals. Housing was another key change made as part of the shuffle, and now the minister in charge says his file will be a 'complete priority.'
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the newly-announced National Security Council will be in charge of 'overseeing' and setting the 'strategic direction' for emerging challenges Canada is 'increasingly facing.'
More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites, according to a government report released Thursday.
Most of the children in Ontario waiting for publicly funded core autism therapy will not receive it any time soon, the government says in an internal assessment obtained by The Canadian Press.
Children who watch more television are also more likely to develop health conditions like obesity as adults, according to a new study.
Epic Games on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow a lower court ruling to take effect against Apple Inc that could force the iPhone maker to change payment practices in its App Store.
The lower house of Jordan's parliament passed legislation Thursday to punish online speech deemed harmful to national unity, drawing accusations from human rights groups of a new crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship and repression are increasingly common.
An Australian court ordered Facebook owner Meta Platforms to pay fines totalling US$14 million for collecting user data through a smartphone application advertised as a way to protect privacy without disclosing its actions.
Randy Meisner, who was a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles and served as a bassist and vocalist, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Haunted Mansion,' 'The Beanie Bubble,' 'Prisoner's Daughter' and 'North of Normal.'
In 1992, Sinead O'Connor destroyed a photo of Pope John Paul II on U.S. national television. The pushback was swift, turning the late Irish singer-songwriter's protest of sex abuse in the Catholic Church into a career-altering flashpoint.
Statistics Canada say the Canadian economy grew by 0.3 per cent May. The federal agency's preliminary estimate suggests real GDP grew at an annualized rate of 1 per cent in the second quarter.
Adidas said Friday that it is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the German sportswear brand seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism.
Electric vehicles are crisscrossing the globe to reach their eager buyers, but the battery technology involved in the zero-emission automobiles is exposing under-prepared maritime shippers to the risk of hard-to-control fires, industry, insurance and emergency response officials said.
Canadians eyeing a trip to certain European countries next year will need to obtain a permit first.
Elon Musk may want to send 'tweet' back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay -- at least for now.
As return-to-office mandates push more employees out of their homes and back into the workplace, some are travelling longer distances to get to work. If your commuting habits have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
The Matildas missing out on the knockout rounds of the Women's World Cup barely factored into pre-tournament reckoning in Australia. But an upset 3-2 loss to Nigeria has set up what is essentially a must-win showdown for Australia against Olympic champion Canada on Monday.
Argentina scored two game-saving goals in a flurry of five minutes during the second half Friday to salvage a 2-2 draw with South Africa at the Women's World Cup.
Ticket sales are nearing 1.6 million for the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after surpassing pre-tournament targets and FIFA revised record expectations.
The announcement Wednesday that seven major automakers are joining to build a large North American electric vehicle charging network should pull people off the sidelines to at least consider shifting away from gas-powered vehicles.
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.