These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

We'll get a reading this morning on how our economy's faring, some Canadians are set to receive the Canada Workers Benefit, and climate scientists sound the alarm after a scorching month.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Canadian economy: Statistics Canada is set to release today its latest reading on how the economy fared in May, as well as a preliminary glimpse for the second quarter.

2. Incoming payments: Eligible Canadians are set to receive their automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit today.

3. UFO hearings: Here are five things to know about the allegations that the U.S. has a secret program attempting to reverse-engineer crashed UFOs.

4. Climate change: July is likely to be the hottest month in 120,000 years, according to just-released data from climate scientists.

5. The Eagles: Randy Meisner, a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77.

One more thing...

Canada Goose launches second-hand, trade-in program in Canada

A Canada Goose Clothing Company logo is seen on a storefront in Ottawa on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)