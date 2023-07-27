A massive cabinet shuffle, the death of a beloved singer and a girl missing for nearly four years walks into a U.S. police station.

1. Cabinet shuffle: In a major cabinet shuffle, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to minister portfolios and reassigned most others.

2. 'Nothing Compares 2 U': Irish singer Sinead O'Connor, famous for her album "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got," is dead at 56.

3. Amber Alert : Surrey RCMP are urging the public to remain vigilant as an Amber Alert for two Bolton siblings enters its 2nd week.

4.Missing girl safe: An Arizona teenager who vanished without a trace nearly four years ago walked into a police station in Montana, authorities said Wednesday.

5. Trade in your jacket: Toronto-based luxury apparel company Canada Goose said Thursday it is bringing a platform allowing consumers to shop for and trade in pre-worn pieces to Canada.One more thing…

New study confirms GPT-3 can spread disinformation online faster, more convincingly than humans

ChatGPT from OpenAI was released on Nov. 30, 2022 (Pexels/Matheus Bertelli)