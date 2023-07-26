These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Irish music icon Sinead O'Connor dead at 56: reports
Legendary Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has died, according to multiple reports. She was 56.
A pending cabinet shuffle, more information on the Paul Bernardo prison transfer and bad news for kids who love TV: their parents may be right.
Here's what you need to know to start your day:
1. Cabinet shuffle: Nearly the entirety of the current cabinet will be new, or in new roles, after today. Read the background here, and check CTVNews.ca throughout the day for the latest on this developing news story.
2. 'Least restrictive': How Paul Bernardo's prison transfer renewed an old legal debate over just two words.
3. 'Going to be tested again:' A panel of experts made further calls for an independent inquiry into Canada’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday.
4. New study: Sorry kids, but your parents are right – watching too much TV can be bad for you.
5. Hottest seawater ever?: The water temperature on the tip of Florida hit hot tub-heat levels, exceeding 37.8 degrees Celsius two days in a row.
One more thing...
Pete Davidson to do 50 hours community service after charge of driving into Beverly Hills house
Pete Davidson attends Peacock's 'Bupkis' premiere at the Apollo Theater on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
It's early days at the FIFA Women's World Cup, but Canada showed its mettle Wednesday in a 2-1 comeback win over Ireland that signalled the Olympic champion may have plenty more to say at the tournament.
A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars was burning out of control Wednesday in the North Sea, and the Dutch coast guard said one crew member had died, others were hurt and it was working to save the vessel from sinking close to an important habitat for migratory birds.
The U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims.
From treatment issues to car wash bans, accessing clean drinking water has remained a struggle in Iqaluit with one MLA saying a resolution is likely still years away.
A London jury acquitted Kevin Spacey on sexual assault charges on Wednesday after a four-week trial in which the actor said he was a 'big flirt' who had consensual flings with men and whose only misstep was touching a man's groin while making a 'clumsy pass.'
A towering construction crane caught fire high above the West Side of Manhattan on Wednesday morning, then lost its long arm, which smashed against a nearby building, dangled and plummeted to the street as people ran for their lives on the sidewalk below.
A grieving mom from Langley, B.C., says she's been contacted by police involved in the investigation into Kenneth Law, an Ontario man accused of aiding and abetting suicides.
The Bank of Canada says it's trying to not raise interest rates more than it has to, as members of the governing council are mindful of the risks associated with raising rates too much.
Nova Scotians who have suffered property damage from this past weekend’s flash flooding can apply for up to $200,000 in uninsurable losses per household, the province announced Wednesday.
A Montreal police (SPVM) officer was transported to hospital with serious injuries after being slashed with a sharp object while attempting to detain a suspect. The officer is expected to survive.
Correctional Services Canada (CSC) started to plan its public response to Paul Bernardo’s transfer in January, nearly six months before the convicted killer was moved out of a maximum-security prison.
As return-to-office mandates push more employees out of their homes and back into the workplace, some are travelling longer distances to get to work. If your commuting habits have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated US$910 million after Tuesday night's drawing produced no big winners, extending a stretch of bad luck dating back to April.
Tens of thousands of doctors in Britain's state-funded health service will go on strike for a further four days in August as their pay dispute with the government shows few, if any, signs of resolution, their union said Wednesday.
Some African leaders arrived in Russia on Wednesday for a summit with President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin seeks more allies amid the fighting in Ukraine.
A surge of wounded soldiers has coincided with the major counteroffensive Ukraine launched in June to try to recapture its land, nearly one-fifth of which is now under Russian control.
As public safety minister, Dominic LeBlanc has plenty of leftovers to tuck into -- from gun control and RCMP modernization to First Nations policing and tackling financial crimes.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is handing over the federal housing file to Sean Fraser, the Nova Scotia MP who was previously immigration minister. The housing file has been merged with infrastructure, and Fraser becomes the minister responsible for housing, infrastructure and communities.
Most of the children in Ontario waiting for publicly funded core autism therapy will not receive it any time soon, the government says in an internal assessment obtained by The Canadian Press.
Children who watch more television are also more likely to develop health conditions like obesity as adults, according to a new study.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday he was committed to paying out compensation swiftly to thousands of people affected by the country's infected blood scandal, which saw more than 2,000 patients die after contracting HIV or hepatitis from transfusions of tainted blood in the 1970s and 1980s.
An Australian court ordered Facebook owner Meta Platforms to pay fines totalling US$14 million for collecting user data through a smartphone application advertised as a way to protect privacy without disclosing its actions.
Samsung Electronics on Wednesday unveiled two foldable smartphones as it continues to bet on devices with bending screens, a budding market that has yet to fully take off because of high prices.
The City of Angels, a metropolis of freeways and traffic, has a newly discovered species named in its honour: The Los Angeles Thread Millipede.
During a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Kristen Bell talked about why she and her husband allow Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8, to drink non-alcoholic beers.
The Rolling Stones frontman is celebrating his 80th birthday Wednesday.
Large global suppliers are driving costs higher for Loblaw Companies Ltd., the firm said as it released earnings for the second quarter, reporting increased sales and lower gross margins.
The Federal Aviation Administration, which was heavily criticized for the way it approved the Boeing 737 Max before two deadly crashes, says it is more clearly explaining the kind of critical safety information that must be disclosed to the agency.
Canadians eyeing a trip to certain European countries next year will need to obtain a permit first.
Fans who play Pokemon late into the night have a new incentive to get to bed in the form of a sleep app that rewards them with the franchise's signature monsters.
Canada's Summer McIntosh earned a bronze medal and set a new world junior record in the women's 200-metre freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships on Wednesday.
The president of the International Olympic Committee on Wednesday formally invited the world's nations but not Russia or its military ally Belarus to gather in one year in Paris for the Olympics -- launching the final countdown to the 2024 Games against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.
Seven major automakers say they're joining forces to build a North American electric vehicle charging network that would rival Tesla's and nearly double the number of fast-charging plugs in the U.S. and Canada.
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.
Lewis Hamilton took his first pole position since 2021 at the Hungarian Grand Prix and ended Formula One champion Max Verstappen's bid for a sixth straight pole on Saturday.