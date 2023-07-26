These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A pending cabinet shuffle, more information on the Paul Bernardo prison transfer and bad news for kids who love TV: their parents may be right.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Cabinet shuffle: Nearly the entirety of the current cabinet will be new, or in new roles, after today. Read the background here, and check CTVNews.ca throughout the day for the latest on this developing news story.

2. 'Least restrictive': How Paul Bernardo's prison transfer renewed an old legal debate over just two words.

3. 'Going to be tested again:' A panel of experts made further calls for an independent inquiry into Canada’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday.

4. New study: Sorry kids, but your parents are right – watching too much TV can be bad for you.

5. Hottest seawater ever?: The water temperature on the tip of Florida hit hot tub-heat levels, exceeding 37.8 degrees Celsius two days in a row.

One more thing...

Pete Davidson to do 50 hours community service after charge of driving into Beverly Hills house

Pete Davidson attends Peacock's 'Bupkis' premiere at the Apollo Theater on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)