These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Nova Scotia's premier vows to rebuild after severe flooding in the province, an ailing inmate is fighting for compassionate release and Twitter's logo changes to "X".

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. 'We will rebuild': As Nova Scotia continues to endure intense rainfall, Premier Tim Houston vowed to rebuild after flooding left many people stranded and destroyed bridges and homes.

2. Ailing inmate:After more than four decades in a federal prison, terminally ill inmate Ed Speidel is fighting for a compassionate release so he can die in a halfway house rather than in his jail cell.

3. Ice sheet data: A new study has uncovered evidence that most of Greenland melted only about 400,000 years ago, suggesting the country may be more sensitive to climate change than previously thought.

4. Rate hikes:Canada's inflation rate has returned to the country's target range after a tumultuous couple of years of soaring prices.But despite that, the Bank of Canada is still in inflation-fighting mode.

5. "Barbenheimer":The social media-fuelled fusion of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" brought moviegoers back to the theatres in record numbers this weekend.

One more thing...

Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter's blue bird

Twitter is using a "X" logo to replace its famous blue bird as owner Elon Musk follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. (Twitter)