These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting today, Paul Bernardo will stay at a medium-security prison after a review, and an increase to the Canada Child Benefit.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. End of the strike?: Leadership for the union representing striking B.C. dockworkers is set to have an emergency meeting Friday to decide if they will send a proposed deal to members for a vote.

2. Bernardo transfer: The decision to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison was 'sound' and followed all applicable laws, a review has found.

3. Inflation impact: Parents who receive the Canada Child Benefit will start to see an increase, with the indexed-to-inflation monthly payment getting its annual boost this month.

4. Comparing costs: As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities.

5. Wildfire-related death: A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.

One more thing...

Canada's 'greenest' cities ranked in new study

A family cycles along Lake Okanagan in Kelowna, B.C., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)