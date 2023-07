B.C.'s port strike resumes, James Cameron on AI and a prison riot in Manitoba.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Back on the picket line: Strike action is set to resume at B.C. ports after a tentative deal was rejected.

2. 'I warned you guys in 1984': 'Terminator' filmmaker James Cameron says he's concerned about AI's risks to humanity.

3. Manitoba prison riot: An inmate was killed and seven others were hospitalized in a prison riot in Manitoba.

4. Inflation data: These are the foods costing you more at the grocery store, according to the latest report.

5. 'Done with Canada': The high cost of living is causing some to leave the country. Here are some of their stories.

One more thing…

Tupac Shakur's long-unsolved killing again under spotlight as Las Vegas police conduct search

In this Sept. 4, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur arrives at New York's Radio City Music Hall for the 13th Annual MTV Video Music Awards. (AP Photo/Todd Plitt, File)