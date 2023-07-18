These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Canada launches a new work permit, James Cameron is set to take part in an exclusive chat with CTV News, and a B.C. family suspects wildfire smoke contributed to a nine-year-old’s fatal asthma attack.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Foreign workers: Canada is launching a work permit for U.S. H-1B holders. Here's what you need to know.

2. Deep dive: Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron is set to visit Ottawa today to attend the launch of a Canadian Geographic exhibit about his feats of deep-sea exploration in a worldwide exclusive streamed live on CTVNews.ca.

3. 'Never expected that from asthma': The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the death of a nine-year-old and whether wildfire smoke played a role in aggravating his asthma.

4. 'Critical information': The Canadian Cancer Society has released a new strategy for collecting data on cancer, one that they hope will address serious gaps in our knowledge of this deadly disease.

5. Longstanding partnership over: Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.

One more thing...

A tin box with a secret compartment led a U.S. Goodwill employee to discover a hidden treasure.

