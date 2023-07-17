These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Another Canadian firefighter has died battling wildfires, a man is dead after a gondola crash in Quebec, and a new report says Canada must welcome more newcomers to balance its aging population.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Wildfire tragedy: Another Canadian firefighter has died in the course of battling a wildfire in the Northwest Territories, officials say.

2. Gondola crash: One man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after construction equipment crashed into a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort in Quebec, according to provincial police.

3. Immigration report: At a time when skeptics are questioning Canada's plan to ramp up immigration, a new report argues the country needs to welcome a lot more newcomers to counter-balance its aging demographic.

4. Indigenous Games: The North American Indigenous Games officially kicked off with the prime minister in attendance, as thousands of Indigenous athletes from across the continent filled the main hockey arena in Halifax.

5. Grain deal: Russia has halted an unprecedented wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty.

One more thing...

Threads collects so much sensitive information it's a 'hacker's dream,' experts say

This photo, taken in New York, on July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta’s new social media platform Threads is gobbling up massive amounts of sensitive data on its 100 million users and counting. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Drew)