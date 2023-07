Tornadoes in Ottawa and near Montreal, Winnipeg's landfill blockade continues and actors join writers on strike.

1. Severe weather: Separate tornadoes touched down in an Ottawa suburb and near Montreal as a major storm pounded the region.

2. Winnipeg blockade: Winnipeg City Hall is seeking an injunction against a landfill blockade as Ottawa and Manitoba spar.

3. Hollywood strike: Actors join screenwriters in a historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse.

4. Latest in real estate: From an aggregate price of $809,000 to the market correction, a new report looks at trends in Canada.

5. Sweetener guidance: The Canadian Cancer Society and Health Canada are reviewing the World Health Organization's classification of aspartame as "possibly carcinogenic."

