These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

1. Inflation rate: Why does the Bank of Canada have a 2-per-cent inflation target?

2. 'Heartless': Federal Crown-Indigenous relations minister criticizes Manitoba's landfill search decision.

3. Kremlin's authority: Russia's Defence Ministry says Wagner mercenaries are surrendering their weapons to the military.

4. Drinks recall:The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for six caffeinated drinks including one backed by American social media personality Logan Paul.

5. 'Great treat': Canadian actor Henry Czerny shares what it was like getting the call and returning to the Mission: Impossible franchise after 25 years.

