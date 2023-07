Rate hike expected, alarming heat in northern Canada, Amazon Prime Day scam emails and a device that can detect COVID in the air.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Rate update: The Bank of Canada is set to announce its latest interest rate decision this morning along with new economic projections and forecasters are widely anticipating an increase.

2. Climate change: Heat warnings were issued in northern Canada Tuesday amid an 'alarming' rise in record-breaking temperatures.

3. Nygard charged: Winnipeg police charge former fashion mogul Peter Nygard with sexual assault.

4.Online scams: Be wary of scams as Amazon Prime Day kicks off, experts warn.

5. China-Taiwan: Bulgari has become the latest international brand to apologize to China after listing Taiwan as a country on its website.

One more thing…

This device can detect the presence of COVID-19 in the air in just five minutes

Clockwise from front left: John Cirrito, Rajan Chakrabarty, Joseph Puthussery and Carla Yuede stand alongside the SARS-CoV-2 wet cyclone aerosol sampler they developed. (Photo: Shubham Sharma)