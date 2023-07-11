These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Canada is at NATO where the alliance's boss has made it clear he wants more from member nations, General Motors doesn't have the parts for a major airbag recall and Elizabeth May has been hospitalized for fatigue and stress.

Here's what you need to know to start your day:

1. Canada at NATO: Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has made no secret of the fact that he wants more from NATO member nations at this year's leaders' summit. Canada has agreed to the target but has not revealed a plan to reach it.

2. No spare parts: General Motors recently issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.

3. 'Sheer overwork': Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party of Canada, was hospitalized last week due to what her husband describes as fatigue, overwork and stress, according to a weekly update to her constituents.

4. T-shirt message: A spokesman for Pierre Poilievre said Monday the federal Conservative leader does not agree with the message of "straight pride," after he was photographed with a man wearing a T-shirt bearing those words.

5. Space trash: Elon Musk’s thousands of Starlink satellites aren’t just disrupting scientific research by causing streaks in deep space photos — according to a new study, they are also dumping “unintended electromagnetic radiation” into space.

One more thing...

Canadian teenager questioned for allegedly defacing a UNESCO-listed temple in Japan

Nara's Toshodai-ji Temple complex is one of eight sites that make up the Historic Monuments of Ancient Nara, which was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1998.