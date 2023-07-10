These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Trudeau says Canada will more than double military presence in Latvia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making his third visit to Latvia today, where he's set to meet with the country's leaders and with Canadian troops.
The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads to Lithuania for the NATO summit, and new data reveals how many Russians have died in the war in Ukraine.
1. Rate decision: The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.
2. NATO summit: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the NATO leaders' summit in Lithuania this week, where Canada is likely to play a larger-than-usual role in two critical discussions: the alliance's expanding membership and its efforts to refocus on collective defence.
3. Russian deaths: Nearly 50,000 Russian men have died in the war in Ukraine, according to the first independent statistical analysis of Russia's war dead. This is according to two independent Russian media outlets working with a data scientist from Germany's Tubingen University.
4. Premiers meet: Provincial and territorial premiers are kicking off a three-day meeting in Winnipeg in which the chaos in Canada's health-care systems will be front and centre.
5. ER wait times: A 20-year-old university student says he waited for 15 hours in the ER at Montreal’s Royal Victoria Hospital before heading west across the border to another hospital where he was diagnosed with appendicitis.
New report reveals list of safest cities in Canada
The baggage worker who was seriously injured at the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) on Saturday did not survive, airport officials have confirmed.
A 20-year-old Concordia University student says he waited 15 hours in the ER at Montreal’s Royal Victoria Hospital after his appendix burst. Then, instead of waiting any longer, Christos Lianos says his parents decided to take him to a hospital in his home town of Kingston, Ont. where he had emergency surgery.
Elon Musk's thousands of Starlink satellites aren't just disrupting scientific research by causing streaks in deep space photos — according to a new study, they are also dumping 'unintended electromagnetic radiation' into space, something that could be a major problem for Earth-bound astronomers.
Two people are in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.
The woman struck by a stray bullet and killed in Leslieville during a daytime shooting Friday, is being remembered as a loving mother and friend who had a gift for connecting people.
The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories. Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
Provincial and territorial premiers are kicking off a three-day meeting in Winnipeg today in which the chaos in Canada's health care systems will be front and centre.
The last time all of Canada's premiers sat down around the same table, their attention was focused on getting Ottawa to pay more to fix the understaffed, hospitals, shuttered emergency rooms, surgical backlogs and health-worker shortages threatening the viability of their health systems.
At least 300 people traveling in three boats from Senegal to Spain are missing, a Spanish aid group said Monday.
Biden and Charles will use their visit to bring attention to climate issues, hosting a forum that will focus on how to encourage private companies to engage in more clean energy efforts, specifically in developing economies.
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues with no end in sight, NATO's much-celebrated unity faces fresh strains when leaders gather for their annual summit this week in Vilnius, Lithuania.
A U.S. drone strike killed an Islamic State group leader in Syria hours after the same MQ-9 Reaper drones were harassed by Russian military jets over the western part of the country, according to the Defense Department.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country could approve Sweden's membership in NATO if European nations 'open the way' to Turkiye's bid to join the European Union.
Torrential rain pounded southwestern Japan, triggering floods and mudslides and leaving two people dead and at least six others missing, officials said Monday.
At least 20 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for trans minors, forcing children and teens across the U.S. to travel out of state for care.
Indigenous men have more serious and later-stage prostate cancer when they're diagnosed than non-Indigenous men, a new Canadian study says.
The night sky is set to be crowded this month — several of Earth's neighbouring planets will appear near the moon in the next few weeks, creating a treat for stargazers.
A Canadian startup has received a yearlong contract with the federal government to deliver cargo to remote areas of Canada using a self-flying airplane.
Elton John performed what he says was the last show on the final tour of his career Saturday night.
Harry Styles was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday, marking the latest incident in an ever-growing list of similar situations in recent weeks.
Indiana Jones' reign atop the box office was short-lived. In its second weekend in theatres, the Disney release was usurped by another franchise fifth: 'Insidious: The Red Door.'
An analysis of early housing market reports shows the Bank of Canada's last interest rate increase affected buyers differently across the country, with home sales falling in some cities while rising in others.
Sun Life says the personal data of some of its members in the U.S. was leaked during a global cyberattack that happened in June.
Sitting down and playing numbers-based board games like chutes and ladders with your young children could help improve their skills in math, a recent review of nearly 20 studies over more than two decades suggests.
A recent dino-napping in Ottawa's Chinatown was just the latest in a string of incidents that had people in Canada's capital astir about public art.
The recent heat wave across Ontario and much of Canada and the U.S. has had people looking for ways to ‘beat the heat,’ so how have northeastern Ont.’s three resident polar bears handled the recent warm weather?
Canada's Denis Shapovalov was ousted from the men's draw at Wimbledon after suffering a fourth-round, four-set loss to Roman Safiullin of Russia on Sunday.
Canadian Michael Woods delivered an impressive solo effort to claim the biggest success of his career at the top of a legendary Tour de France climb on Sunday as two-time champion Tadej Pogacar further reduced the gap with overall leader Jonas Vingegaard.
Canada coach Bev Priestman named her final roster for the FIFA Women's World Cup on Sunday, acknowledging wins and losses on the injury front ahead of the 32-team tournament that opens July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.
Max Verstappen shrugged off an unusual low-speed crash in the pits on Saturday to qualify in pole position for the British Grand Prix.
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.