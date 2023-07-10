These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads to Lithuania for the NATO summit, and new data reveals how many Russians have died in the war in Ukraine.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Rate decision: The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates again this week as forecasters say the economy has not softened enough for the central bank to back off.

2. NATO summit: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the NATO leaders' summit in Lithuania this week, where Canada is likely to play a larger-than-usual role in two critical discussions: the alliance's expanding membership and its efforts to refocus on collective defence.

3. Russian deaths: Nearly 50,000 Russian men have died in the war in Ukraine, according to the first independent statistical analysis of Russia's war dead. This is according to two independent Russian media outlets working with a data scientist from Germany's Tubingen University.

4. Premiers meet: Provincial and territorial premiers are kicking off a three-day meeting in Winnipeg in which the chaos in Canada's health-care systems will be front and centre.

5. ER wait times: A 20-year-old university student says he waited for 15 hours in the ER at Montreal’s Royal Victoria Hospital before heading west across the border to another hospital where he was diagnosed with appendicitis.

One more thing...

New report reveals list of safest cities in Canada

Views of a smoky skyline around Union Station in Toronto, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj