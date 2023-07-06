These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A deal has been reached to keep Stellantis in Canada, Ottawa's feud with Meta continues and how does El Nino affect Canada?

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. EV battery plant: Stellantis has reached an agreement with the federal and Ontario governments on the construction of a planned electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor.

2. Bill C-18: Ottawa will suspend its advertising on Facebook and Instagram in an ongoing disagreement over the Online News Act.

3. El Nino: For the first time in seven years, El Nino is here – what does this mean for Canada?

4. Travel plans: More Canadians are planning on spending less on summer travel or putting their vacation plans on hold completely compared to previous years, according to a new survey conducted by Nanos Research.

5. Call for action: Activists are calling on all levels of government to come together to stand against "an alarming rise" of anti-LGBTQ2S+ hate after a Pride month punctuated by an increased number of anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests and attacks.

One more thing…

Justin Trudeau tweets invitation to Taylor Swift asking her to bring tour to Canada

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/George Walker IV)