These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

RoseAnne Archibald has been ousted as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, 'presumed human remains' are believed to be in the wreckage of the Titan, and special air quality statements continue.

1. Archibald ousted: Members of the Assembly of First Nations have voted in favour to oust RoseAnne Archibald as national chief following an investigation into her leadership.

2. Titan sub: The United States Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' have been found in the wreckage of the Titan submersible.

3. Wildfire smoke: More special air quality statements from Environment Canada are affecting large regions of Central Canada, much of it stemming from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec.

4. Bedard gets drafted: The Chicago Blackhawks have drafted generational talent Connor Bedard first overall.

5. Planet survives: Astronomers have discovered a planet that seems to have done the impossible: survived, despite evidence of a celestial event that should have destroyed it.

Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU

In this Aug. 20, 2018 file photo, Madonna presents a tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)