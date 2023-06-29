These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Canadian wildfires trigger more special air quality statements in much of Central Canada
Canadian wildfires are triggering dangerous plumes of smoke and air pollution in parts of the country, forcing many people to avoid the outdoors.
RoseAnne Archibald has been ousted as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, 'presumed human remains' are believed to be in the wreckage of the Titan, and special air quality statements continue.
Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. Archibald ousted: Members of the Assembly of First Nations have voted in favour to oust RoseAnne Archibald as national chief following an investigation into her leadership.
2. Titan sub: The United States Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' have been found in the wreckage of the Titan submersible.
3. Wildfire smoke: More special air quality statements from Environment Canada are affecting large regions of Central Canada, much of it stemming from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec.
4. Bedard gets drafted: The Chicago Blackhawks have drafted generational talent Connor Bedard first overall.
5. Planet survives: Astronomers have discovered a planet that seems to have done the impossible: survived, despite evidence of a celestial event that should have destroyed it.
One more thing …
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU
In this Aug. 20, 2018 file photo, Madonna presents a tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
The only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly, forecasters say.
Waterloo regional police said one person has been arrested and three people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing attack inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo.
Members of the Assembly of First Nations have voted in favour to immediately oust RoseAnne Archibald as national chief following an investigation into her leadership.
Connor Bedard is the first member of the Regina Pats to be selected first overall in the NHL Draft since Doug Wickenheiser in 1980.
Singer Madonna’s tour is postponed after a "serious bacterial infection" lands her in the intensive care unit.
Astronomers have discovered a planet that should have been destroyed when its star expanded — but somehow it survived.
The federal and Nunavut governments, as well as a group representing Inuit in the territory, are reviewing a massive plan to formally guide where, how and when land and water can be used in Canada's easternmost territory.
Experts in the fields of health care will receive the first round of invitations to Canada starting today. Experts in science, technology, engineering and mathematics will be able to apply for a 'streamlined' immigration process starting next week.
The process for nurses who were educated outside of Canada to become licensed to practice in Canada is about to become a lot quicker in many regions of the country — a development that could be a huge boost to an understaffed and overworked health-care system.
An online mix-up in January 2022 led to a Texas woman named Regina Mayor meeting Regina’s mayor in person on Tuesday.
A 13-year sentence a Canadian court handed to a Dutch cyber bully should be reduced to four-and-a-half years in the Netherlands, a prosecutor in Amsterdam said Thursday.
North Carolina lawmakers finalized legislation on Wednesday that would prohibit certain gender-affirming care for children and prevent state funds from being used to provide such therapies and procedures.
Scorching heat blamed for at least 13 deaths in Texas and another in Louisiana blanketed more of the Southeast on Wednesday, stretching government warnings of dangerous, triple-digit temperatures eastward into Mississippi and Tennessee.
A British court ruled Thursday that a government plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda in an attempt to deter migrants from making risky journeys across the English Channel is unlawful.
Former President Donald Trump's criminal indictment on charges of mishandling government secrets appears to have dented his popularity among Republicans -- but only slightly --- according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
Americans 60 and older can get a new RSV vaccine but should discuss it with their doctor first, U.S. health officials recommended Thursday.
Doctors at the University Health Network have started to use a minimally invasive technique, previously used on lung patients, to carry out biopsies on patients with a mass needing diagnosis in their hearts.
Diabetes Canada is set to receive nearly $1 million from the Public Health Agency of Canada for several initiatives across the country.
A new study reveals that 79 per cent of women in foraging societies around the world are hunting for animals, which opposes the common belief that men exclusively hunt while women gather.
A three-man crew from Italy is set on Thursday to board a passenger rocket plane operated by Virgin Galactic, the venture British billionaire Richard Branson founded in 2004, for the company's first commercial flight to the edge of space.
Marks on a fossilized shin bone are the oldest clear evidence of human relatives using stone tools to butcher and likely eat each other, according to a new study.
When producers of "Wheel of Fortune" named Ryan Seacrest -- probably the most ubiquitous man on entertainment television -- as its next host this week, it surprised virtually no one.
Jurors who will decide the fate of actor Kevin Spacey were sworn in Wednesday in a London court as the Oscar winner faces charges of sexually assaulting four men as long as two decades ago.
To President Donald Trump, America's trade relationship with Mexico was intolerable. He seethed over the U.S. trade deficit and the shuttered factories in America's heartland. "No longer," he vowed six years ago, "are we going to allow other countries to break the rules, to steal our jobs and drain our wealth."
A recent survey conducted by KPMG reveals that Canadians are experiencing increased productivity using generative AI, but there are concerns that some users may be entering sensitive information into AI prompts.
Federal ministers and B.C. Premier David Eby are urging the province's port workers and employers to find a way to avert job action after the workers' union issued a 72-hour strike notice and said its members were ready to walk out on Saturday.
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
"Space Disco Cowboy." "Yacht Shabbat." "Burning Man Formal"? More couples are tossing tradition when it comes to what wedding guests should wear, to some befuddlement among invitees.
Basma Hameed has launched a professional beauty brand after suffering third degree burns as a child.
The NHL Awards ceremony held inside Bridgestone Arena on Monday night served up a casual country, chummy comedic vibe.
Penny Oleksiak still hopes to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernandez is replacing former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse as the head coach of the Canadian men's basketball team, Canada Basketball announced Wednesday.
After soccer, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are setting their sights on Formula One. F1 team Alpine has secured a 200 million euro (US $218 million) investment from a group of investors that includes the actors.
British ultra-luxury sports car maker Aston Martin has signed a deal with Lucid Group, the California-based electric luxury car startup. Lucid will provide electric motors under the arrangement and battery systems for Aston Martin’s future electric vehicles.
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.