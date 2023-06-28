These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A report finds the grocery industry needs competition to help keep food prices down, a new strategy to attract digital talent to Canada and a supposed cage fight between billionaires.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Grocery competition: The Competition Bureau of Canada is calling on all levels of government to boost competition in the grocery industry, in a bid to lower prices for shoppers.

2. Attracting talent: Canada's immigration minister introduced a new strategy to attract talent that includes a digital nomad program that could allow more foreigners to live and work here.

3. BMO report: More than two thirds of young Canadians say homeownership is out of reach compared to their parents.

4. Air quality: Canadian wildfires are continuing to send heavy clouds of smoke south, from Northern Ontario and Quebec, through both provinces and into the U.S.

5. Evolution of the human diet:Nine cut marks on a fossilized shin bone are the oldest clear evidence of human relatives using stone tools to butcher and likely eat each other, according to a new study.

One more thing…

Musk accepts training offer from Canadian MMA icon GSP for cage fight against Zuckerberg

This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, Stephan Savoia)