These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A Canadian energy company was hacked, Putin called organizers of a weekend revolt "traitors" and David Johnston is officially no longer special rapporteur.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Cyberattack: Canadian oil company Suncor Energy Inc. has confirmed it has been the victim of a cyberattack.

2. Attempted coup: Putin says the aborted rebellion played into the hands of Russia's enemies.

3. Foreign interference: David Johnston filed his final report on foreign meddling and is now done as special rapporteur.

4. MAID guidelines: The guidelines on how to handle organ donation after medically assisted death have been officially updated for the first time since a "reasonably foreseeable natural death" was removed from the eligibility criteria.

5. Shot putter steps up: Belgian shot putter Jolien Boumkwo stepped out of her comfort zone, and onto the track, in order to save her team from disqualification over the weekend.One more thing…

Olivia Chow elected mayor of Toronto