These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The aftermath of a Russian mercenary chief’s armed rebellion, Shopify takes on the CRA and who should pay for the Titan sub search?

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Russia revolt: After Russia's most serious political crisis in decades, uncertainty swirls around the fate of the former Putin ally who led a brief armed rebellion, his Wagner mercenary group, and the two military chiefs with whom he has clashed over the conduct of the war in Ukraine.

2. Shopify's 'fight': Shopify's CEO has vowed to fight a CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses.

3. Wildfire smoke: The rising number of wildfires in Canada triggered poor air quality warnings in Ontario and Quebec on Sunday.

4. Trudeau in Iceland: Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance will be discussed at a meeting of Nordic leaders in Iceland on Monday, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance.

5. Toronto mayoral byelection: Polls are set to open on Monday as Toronto voters elect the next mayor of Canada's most populous city, capping a hotly contested byelection campaign to replace scandal-departed John Tory.

One more thing…

When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?

Locals and media watch as the Polar Prince arrives in port on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)