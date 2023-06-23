These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

A tragic end to the search for the missing Titanic sub; names released of the people who died in the Dauphin bus crash; and a new study shows decreased kidney function in many younger Canadians.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Titanic sub: The search for a missing Titanic-bound submersible has become an investigation and salvage mission that will take an indefinite amount of time, as tributes pour in for the five people killed when the vessel imploded.

2. Dauphin crash: Manitoba RCMP have released the names of the 16 people who died following a crash involving a semi-truck and a minibus on the Trans-Canada Highway.

3. Bill C-18: A federal bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms is set to become law.

4. Kidney study: A new study shows many younger Canadians are seeing early decreases in their kidney function that are not being caught or monitored.

5. Pride and threats: Pride organizations across the country have been grappling with more threats, putting security top of mind for Pride organizers.

One more thing…

15-year-old surf prodigy making waves for Canada

15-year-old surfing prodigy Erin Brooks. (CTV News)