These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

1. Titanic sub: A Royal Canadian Air Force plane involved in the search for a missing submersible headed for the Titanic has detected "underwater noises".

2. RCAF crash: The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that crashed near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning.

3. Disability benefit: The federal government's bill to implement a new Canada Disability Benefit passed Parliament on Tuesday.

4. China-U.S. tensions: China on Wednesday called comments by President Joe Biden describing Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a dictator "extremely absurd and irresponsible."

5. Summer solstice: An alliance of druids, pagans, hippies, local residents and tourists gathered around Stonehenge in southern England to express their devotion to the sun on the longest day of the year.

Swifties react after singer books no stops in Canada for 2024 leg of international tour

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)