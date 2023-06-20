These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

The search to find a submarine missing since Sunday during a visit to the wreckage of the Titanic, a new report predicts the future of Canadian ERs and how will the closure of Sunwing affect you?

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Titanic submarine: A search and rescue operation is underway to locate a submarine that went missing on Sunday during a tourist expedition to the wreckage of the Titanic.

2. Canadian health-care: A new report from the Canadian Medical Association Journal painted a stark picture of what could be the future of the country's emergency departments, as staffing shortages and patient surges put a strain on medical resources.

3. WestJet/Sunwing: Air travel industry observers say federal regulators should watch closely for consumer price impacts as WestJet winds down Sunwing Airlines.

4. Ozempic ads: Some doctors and medical ethics experts are saying with ads for Ozempic popping up on TV, social media, giant billboards and at professional sports games, the marketing campaign is too aggressive.

5. Byelection results: Four byelections have returned seats back to the Liberals and Conservatives in strongholds many observers expected to remain status quo.

One more thing…

AI may replace humans when it comes to collecting data for social science research: paper

Canadian and American researchers say in a recent article that artificial intelligence could replace humans in social science research. (Pexels)