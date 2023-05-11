The 5 headlines you should read this morning

BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
The House of Commons votes to launch a study into the alleged targeting of MP Michael Chong by China, the Senate passes the “grocery rebate” legislation, and Canada is getting a newly redesigned passport.
Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. MP targeted: The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the "intimidation campaign" allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
2. Grocery rebate: The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised "grocery rebate" and federal health transfer top-up.
3. New passports: Canada's newly redesigned passport includes improved security features and images that officials say reflect Canada's diverse people and landscapes.
4. Trump show: Former U.S. President Donald Trump brought his familiar bluster to a CNN town hall just a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting a woman nearly three decades ago.
5. Rest revelation: Two researchers from McMaster University have found what they call the 'most effective' treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness.
One more thing…
Responding to a call for help, Oklahoma police officers discover a 'very upset goat'
U.S. officers respond to what they thought was a call for help but finally found an upset goat. (Enid Police Department via Storyful)
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession five decades ago.
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was warned that pharmaceutical companies had steadfastly refused to engage on drug-price reforms before he urged an independent federal agency to pause those reforms in favour of more consultation, a 2021 memo shows.
The war in Ukraine helped push the global total of people left internally displaced by conflict or natural disasters to a record high of 71.1 million last year, according to a report released Thursday by the Norwegian Refugee Council's Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.
Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States.
The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised 'grocery rebate' and federal health transfer top-up. After a condensed study, the upper chamber gave the final stamp of approval to Bill C-46 on Wednesday.
The federal Liberals have made it clear that Canada's road to a greener economy will be paved with billions of dollars in corporate subsidies. Proponents say these may be necessary for Canada to attract investment, especially in competition with the United States -- but others are expressing doubts that the hefty handouts will be effective or efficient in the long run.
The RCMP says it expects officers in three parts of the country to start field-testing body-worn cameras in the coming days.
A late spring heat wave already anticipated to be record-breaking is expected to push the mercury into potentially dangerous territory for those with risk factors in Metro Vancouver as doctors warn hospitals are already “on red alert.”
Canadians who need their travel documents renewed before visiting far-off shores will soon be able to skip the line at the passport office, the immigration minister announced Wednesday.
Canada's newly redesigned passport includes improved security features and images that officials say reflect Canada's diverse people and landscapes.
A van that was transporting oxygen tanks to a nearby medical facility exploded in the centre of the Italian city of Milan on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of a school and residential apartment buildings. The driver suffered minor injuries.
A man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany on Thursday, leaving two people dead, authorities and the company said.
The leader of Wales' pro-independence political party has resigned after an inquiry found it was riddled with bullying and misogyny.
An earthquake shook Japan's capital, Tokyo, and surrounding areas on Thursday, injuring several people and causing minor damage, officials and media said.
Finland's outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin has filed for divorce jointly with her husband of three years Markus Raikkonen, they said on Instagram on Wednesday.
Protecting a narrow, four-vote majority, Republican leaders in the House are making clear that they intend to let the legal process play out with New York Rep. George Santos before they take steps to force his resignation or expel him.
Federally regulated workplaces are expected to begin offering free menstrual products to workers starting in mid-December.
Two researchers from McMaster University have found what they call the ‘most effective’ treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness, which is commonly caused by obstructive sleep apnea.
An influential U.S. health panel is recommending mammograms begin at age 40 rather than 50, a move that a number of Canadian doctors and breast cancer survivors have also been demanding for years.
Several projects are underway to improve internet access in Nunavut, which has long been slow, unreliable and costly for many residents.
Major social media sites and digital platforms reported a nine per cent increase in suspected child sexual abuse material in 2022, with 85.5 per cent of all 31.8 million reports coming from Meta platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
A new study from researchers at the University of Waterloo suggests the amount of electronic waste in Canada has more than tripled in the last 20 years.
Nintendo is set to release the long-awaited next game in its Zelda series. 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' refines and expands on previous instalments with an experience that's both familiar and worth the wait.
It'll be a new experience for Garth Brooks when he steps onto the stage Thursday at the Academy of Country Music Awards -- it's his first time hosting an awards show. And co-host Dolly Parton will be there to help him out if he needs it.
The British publisher of the Daily Mirror apologized for one instance of snooping on Prince Harry but denied his other claims Wednesday, as a trial for one of Harry's phone hacking lawsuits began with the prince's lawyer accusing the newspaper of unlawfully gathering information on 'an industrial scale.'
The federal Liberals have made it clear that Canada's road to a greener economy will be paved with billions of dollars in corporate subsidies. Proponents say these may be necessary for Canada to attract investment, especially in competition with the United States -- but others are expressing doubts that the hefty handouts will be effective or efficient in the long run.
A Chinese ban on Canadian beef that industry officials expected would be short-lived remains in place 17 months later, and industry representatives say they remain in the dark about the reasons.
Long-haul carrier Emirates saw its most-profit year ever in 2022, earning US$2.9 billion after bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic shutting down global aviation, the airline announced Thursday.
A petit basset griffon Vendeen named for a late rock 'n' roll legend won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night, a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finallists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States.
Expectant parents and trend watchers have a new online tool to track Canada's most popular baby names.
Sleeping poorly due to job stress? That may be due to a lack of support from co-workers and higher-ups, a new study found.
Squaring their playoff series with the Vegas Golden Knights and recovering from a bad home game were the Edmonton Oilers' priorities Wednesday.
The Maple Leafs aren't done yet.
Brazil will launch a national investigation into soccer match-fixing and the probe could have "international repercussions," Justice Minister Flavio Dino said Wednesday.
A Quebec teen is getting a little Netflix fame – and a big chunk of change – after selling a one-of-a-kind Lewis Hamilton F1 card for $900,000 US (equal to over $1.2 million in Canadian dollars).
Volkswagen's annual shareholder meeting was briefly disrupted Wednesday by protests over the company's factory in China's Xinjiang province, with a shouting, topless activist interrupting the speech by CEO Oliver Blume before she was hustled away by security personnel.
More than three years after it began operating in Metro Vancouver, ride-hailing giant Uber has received approval to operate elsewhere in British Columbia.