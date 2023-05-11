The 5 headlines you should read this morning

The House of Commons votes to launch a study into the alleged targeting of MP Michael Chong by China, the Senate passes the “grocery rebate” legislation, and Canada is getting a newly redesigned passport.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. MP targeted: The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the "intimidation campaign" allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.

2. Grocery rebate: The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised "grocery rebate" and federal health transfer top-up.

3. New passports: Canada's newly redesigned passport includes improved security features and images that officials say reflect Canada's diverse people and landscapes.

4. Trump show: Former U.S. President Donald Trump brought his familiar bluster to a CNN town hall just a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting a woman nearly three decades ago.

5. Rest revelation: Two researchers from McMaster University have found what they call the 'most effective' treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness.

One more thing…

Responding to a call for help, Oklahoma police officers discover a 'very upset goat'

U.S. officers respond to what they thought was a call for help but finally found an upset goat. (Enid Police Department via Storyful)