TORONTO -- Canada has surpassed 7,000 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 600 new cases added in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Rent support: Canada's small business minister hinted at the possibility of renewed government support for commercial tenants after the current program runs dry at the end of the month.

2. Antibodies testing: Less than one per cent of Canadian blood donors have tested positive for the antibodies that are present in people who have had coronavirus, suggesting there has been low exposure to the virus.

3. Pandemic alert system: Canada's health minister has ordered an independent review of the intelligence network that informs Canada's response to disease outbreaks, CTV News has confirmed.

4. Northern schools: While students in numerous regions across the country returned to school in person Tuesday, many wearing masks and bearing hand sanitizer, it's a different story in Nunavut.

5. On the grind: Dentists have seen a surge in patients with cracked or damaged teeth during the pandemic, a phenomenon some believe may be related to an increase in jaw clenching and grinding due to stress.

One more thing…

Gender-reveal parties: The woman credited with popularizing gender-reveal parties is once again condemning the over-the-top celebrations after a reveal-gone-wrong led to a massive wildfire in California.