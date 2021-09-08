TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 77.03 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Campaign stop incident: Police in London, Ont., say they are investigating after someone threw gravel at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign event Monday.

2. Trading barbs: Party leaders kicked off the final two-week stretch of the 2021 federal election with strong words Tuesday, in an effort to distinguish themselves from their opponents.

3. Tory platform: The Conservatives are facing mounting pressure to release how much each of their election promises would cost taxpayers, as leaders prepare for Wednesday’s French-language debate.

4. Pleas from Afghanistan: An Afghan-Canadian app entrepreneur is desperately trying to get her staff out of Kabul because she’s terrified they’ll be targeted by the Taliban.

5. Nuremberg Code: As Canadian politicians and health officials continue to advocate the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, false claims about the “experimental nature” of the vaccines continue to circulate online.

One more thing…

History lesson: Most undergraduate students sitting in a class about Canada's military history at the University of Calgary have never known or can't remember a world before Sept. 11, 2001, a day educators say changed the way they teach.