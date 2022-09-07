The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its overnight rate again, we're learning more about the victims of the Saskatchewan stabbings and a new report predicts an alarming increase in dementia. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Rate increase: The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its overnight rate for the fifth time, amid historically high inflation. An expert says to expect "a pretty significant rate hike."

2. Stabbing victims: A first responder and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.

3. COVID-19 lingering: Is the coronavirus on its way out? You might think so, but scientists say no, predicting it will linger far into the future.

4. 65 per cent increase: A new report from the Alzheimer Society of Canada predicts nearly one million people in the country will be living with dementia by the end of the decade.

5. Unprecedented clarity: New footage has been released showing the wreck of the RMS Titanic as it's never been seen before: in full 8K quality, the highest screen resolution currently available.

One more thing…

Facial paralysis: Justin Bieber suspended his world tour for health reasons following his Ramsay Hunt diagnosis.