TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 157,000 total cases of COVID-19, with nearly 14,000 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. First debate: U.S. President Donald Trump railed against mail-in voting at the first presidential debate on Tuesday night as he tried to cast doubt on the electoral process.

2. New aid bill: The House of Commons has unanimously passed legislation authorizing new benefits for workers left jobless or underemployed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Rapid test: The federal government has signed a new deal to buy 7.9 million rapid point-of-care COVID-19 tests pending Health Canada approval to help provinces speed up testing capacity.

4. COVID Alert app: New numbers from the Public Health Agency of Canada show the number of Canadians using the COVID-19 exposure app to report a positive test remains low.

5. Respiratory health: A new Canadian study has found that cannabinoids, prescription pills that contain synthetically made chemicals found in marijuana, may be linked to an increase in negative respiratory health and even death among older adults with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

One more thing…

Mental health: Dr. Shimi Kang, a mental health expert and clinical associate professor at the University of British Columbia, offers her top five tips for managing mental health during COVID-19’s second wave.