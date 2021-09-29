TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 80.26 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vaccinating kids: Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she expects a submission from Pfizer in the coming weeks for the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages five to 11.

2. Booster shots: Canadians living in long-term care homes and other congregate-care settings, such as retirement homes or assisted-living facilities, should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, Canada's vaccine advisory body recommended on Tuesday.

3. New cabinet: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that he intends to name his new cabinet in October, bring Parliament back "before the end of fall," and implement the promised federal vaccine mandate as soon as possible.

4. Digital privacy: With the rise in popularity of QR codes at restaurants and other businesses during the pandemic, privacy and cyber security experts are urging Canadians to be cautious in their use of the technology.

5. Waiting for care: After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, there was a significant drop in both referrals and procedures for cardiac issues in Ontario, which led to a higher risk of patients dying while waiting for procedures, according to a new analysis.

One more thing…

Missing person: A rescue team in Wyoming credits attention on the Gabby Petito case for helping find remains believed to be of another missing person who vanished near where Petito's remains were found.