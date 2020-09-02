TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 129,400 total cases of COVID-19, with nearly 5,700 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Trump trip: During his visit to Kenosha, U.S. President Donald Trump came down squarely on the side of law enforcement, blaming "domestic terror" for the violence and making no nod to the underlying cause of anger and protests.

2. Racism in Canada: Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole sidestepped a question on systemic racism in Canada on Tuesday, suggesting that some police officers don't like the term because it might unfairly suggest all cops are racist.

3. Drug shortage: A new study has found that, nearly 25 per cent of the 9,000-plus different drugs marketed in Canada between 2017 and 2018 were reported in shortage -- including EpiPens and treatments for Parkinson's disease, epilepsy and depression.

4. Child health: Child advocates say new statistics confirm COVID-19 poses a threat to child health and well-being in Canada.

5. Alcohol use: Parents with at least one child under the age of 18 at home are more likely to report using alcohol to cope with the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new Canadian study.

One more thing…

Dog bites: Canada Post is asking homeowners to keep their dogs away from postal service workers, due to a rise in dog attacks on mail carriers during the pandemic.