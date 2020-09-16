TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 138,800 total cases of COVID-19, with nearly 7,800 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Doctor's warning: Canada's top doctor has a stern message for Canadians in response to the rise of COVID-19 cases across the country: change the trajectory before it’s too late.

2. Border restrictions: Canada and the United States are expected to extend existing border restrictions until November, senior government sources tell CTV News.

3. New symptom: According to a new study, the very first sign of the virus attacking some COVID-19 patients' systems doesn’t come in the form of a cough or difficulty breathing, but in something far deadlier: a stroke.

4. Antibody tests: A team of top Canadian researchers is launching a large-scale antibody test in hopes of better understanding how COVID-19 affects Black people, a group that in other countries has disproportionately suffered dire consequences of the novel coronavirus.

5. After-school meltdown: Now that students are returning to classrooms across Canada, a few after-school meltdowns are bound to arise. Parenting expert Caron Irwin explains why it happens and how to offer support.

One more thing…

Smoky skies: Smoke from the wildfires burning across the west coast of the United States has reached Canadian provinces, where residents have been sharing images online of the "apocalyptic" skies.